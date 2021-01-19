Rishabh Pant is a potential match-winner, but players like him can be a bit frustrating: Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta has called Rishabh Pant “a potential match-winner”, but insisted the youngster can be a bit frustrating at times.

Rishabh Pant was one of India’s stars in the drawn Sydney Test, where he slammed 97 in the second innings. However, he squandered the opportunity to score big in the first innings at the Gabba after perishing to a rash stroke for 23.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Deep Dasgupta, who praised Rishabh Pant, linked the 23-year-old's role to Australian legend Adam Gilchrist’s.

“Rishabh Pant is a potential match-winner for me. He could do the same job that an Adam Gilchrist did for Australia. He has that potential, but players like him can be a bit frustrating because when they get going they look good and when they get out, they look ordinary,” said Deep Dasgupta, who played eight Tests for India between 2001 and 2002.

Rishabh Pant has slammed centuries in England and Australia - a feat no other wicket-keeper-batsman from the subcontinent has achieved. Battling a hand injury, his innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground had brought India to the brink of a historic win.

Rishabh Pant needs to convert his starts: Deep Dasgupta

Rishabh Pant

Earlier on the tour, Rishabh Pant became the first visiting cricketer to score ten consecutive 25+ scores on Australian soil. In fact, he has now 11 consecutive 20+ scores in Australia. However, he has managed to breach the 50-run mark just twice.

Deep Dasgupta backed Pant’s approach, which often draws the flak for being seemingly reckless. The former Bengal stumper believes the youngster will gradually learn to covert the 20s into big scores.

Advertisement

“That’s the reason why players like Pant are exciting because they play those shots. You got to back it. He has consecutive 11 scores of 20+ in Australia. He will need to convert those 20s and 30s into 70s and 80s. He will surely learn that. It’s tricky for a coach with players like him. You want him to learn from his past mistakes while you don’t want to discourage them from playing the shots. You just guide them to improve the shot selection,” Deep Dasgupta added.

On the third day of the fourth Test, India were in a precarious situation at 186 for five when a well-set Rishabh Pant tried the risky option of guiding Josh Hazlewood over the gully, only to find Chris Green there.

Pant gone on 23(29). Hazlewood destroyed India's middle order, but the catch was also great by Cameron Green! #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/Pn8fVU2zDG — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) January 17, 2021

With India chasing 328 on the final day, Rishabh Pant’s role will be extremely critical in determining the visitors' fortunes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Deep Dasgupta's full interview