Rishabh Pant re-unites with India teammates during Asia Cup 2023 preparatory camp

Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad is currently stationed in Alur, Karnataka, for a preparatory camp ahead of the ODI continental showpiece.

The Indian players had a special guest during their training session on Monday, August 28, as Rishabh Pant paid a special visit. The keeper-batter, who is currently recovering from the multiple injuries he sustained in a car crash last December, was seen interacting with the squad members.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, according to Star Sports, Hardik Pandya batted with KL Rahul during the net session. The talismanic all-rounder also bowled a few overs in training as he geared up for the Asian challenge.

Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma had a long practice session on Monday in Asia Cup 2023 training camp - Reports

According to Star Sports, Indian batter Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer batted for a very long time on Monday. The two paired up for a match simulation drill, which lasted for almost an hour.

Furthermore, both Iyer and Sharma also batted with Shubman Gill. The two first faced fast bowlers, which also included left-arm pacer, Yash Dayal, before moving to spinners, against whom they practiced the sweep shot.

Notably, star speedster Jasprit Bumrah joined the Indian squad on Monday. He was not present on the earlier days, considering that he played the recently concluded three-match T20 series against Ireland.

The fast bower bowled long spells to the Indian batters. He made his return after a long injury lay off with the series against Irish, bagging four wickets from two outings.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on September 2.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).