Rishabh Pant recreates Sunil Gavaskar's "Stupid, Stupid, Stupid" rant in hilarious IPL 2025 shoot [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently left fans in splits by imitating Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar's "stupid, stupid, stupid" rant. Pant recreated the famous commentary moment during a brand shoot ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Ad

The original incident took place during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between India and Australia last year. Gavaskar was live on ABC radio commentary when Pant threw his wicket away while attempting a scoop shot off pacer Scott Boland's bowling in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The cricketer-turned-commentator seemed livid with the southpaw's reckless shot and reacted by saying:

"Stupid, stupid, stupid."

A video surfaced on social media, showing Pant recreating the rant during a brand shoot. You can watch the clip below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rishabh Pant parted ways with Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was in great demand at the event and was ultimately roped in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping ₹27 crore. The deal made him the most expensive player in the league's history.

"We want to create a place where people can come and express themselves" - Rishabh Pant on leading LSG in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant was named as the new LSG captain ahead of IPL 2025. Speaking before the season, the 27-year-old emphasized that the team management aims to create a positive environment within the camp.

Ad

He stated that the senior players of the side should look to share their experience and guide the youngsters. In a video shared by LSG on X, Pant said:

"We want to create a place where people can come and express themselves. It is just a very simple idea. It is easier to say than to do it because it requires a lot of effort from each and every individual. It is not just the management, I think it is because of the players we can create that environment.

Ad

"I feel there is a lot of experience in the group. I think management has a lot of experience. We have a lot of senior players, Nikky P is there, Makram is there, Miller is there. I think a lot more are there. Just keep sharing your experience with the younger guys and let that experience flow in this group."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Rishabh Pant-led side will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening match of IPL 2025 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news