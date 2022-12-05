Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant reportedly requested leave after staging talks with skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid upon arrival in Dhaka from New Zealand.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) statement pertaining to the release of Pant from the ODI squad in Bangladesh cited his absence as an undisclosed injury after consultation with the medical team.

He is expected to return in time for the two-match Test series beginning on December 14.

BCCI @BCCI UPDATE



In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought



Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI.



According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Delhi-born player featured in the nets for a day before he held talks with the management over the prospect of a leave.

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul was quizzed over Pant's unforeseen departure from the squad after the culmination of the first ODI in Dhaka. Rahul told reporters in a post-match press conference:

"I'm not very aware, to be honest. "To be honest, I just found out in the dressing room that he was being released, I don't know what the reasons are, maybe the medical team will be in a better position to answer that question."

There is still no clarity surrounding the exact nature behind Pant's request for leave. However, it is certain that no additional elements like a potential COVID-19 infection or any disciplinary issues were involved in the decision.

It is to be noted that the management did not seek a replacement following Pant's release from the squad. Rahul assumed glovework duty in the series opener and the presence of Ishan Kishan in the squad makes the addition of another wicketkeeper quite redundant.

Among other subjects, Axar Patel is expected to be available for selection soon after being unavailable for the first ODI. The report mentions that the all-rounder was hit on the ribs while batting in the nets. Fellow left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed availed the opportunity to play in the absence of Patel in the playing XI.

Mohammad Shami's involvement in the upcoming Test series is still apparently in doubt. The right-arm pacer was ruled out of the ODI series due to a shoulder injury and is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The management is awaiting feedback from the coaches at the NCA before making a call on a potential replacement.

Rishabh Pant is losing his grip on his position as first-choice wicketkeeper in Team India's white-ball squad

Touted as the natural successor to MS Dhoni, the swashbuckling left-handed batter has found it tough to be among the runs lately.

Pant had a forgettable tour of New Zealand and his numbers prior to the T20 World Cup 2022 have also been well below standard.

While he is the unanimous pick for red-ball cricket, the Delhi-born player faces stern competition from the likes of Sanju Samson, Rahul, and Kishan for a spot in the limited-overs setup.

