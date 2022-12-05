"I've watched him do the IPL and he's been brilliant" - Michael Clarke wary of David Warner's captaincy bid despite success in the past 

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has stated that although David Warner is an excellent tactician, the southpaw should not lead the national team as he is already 36.

The explosive opening batter is eligible to put his hat in the ring for a potential captaincy spot that might arise in the future. The latest amendments to Cricket Australia's (CA) Code of Conduct allow Warner to challenge his lifetime leadership ban that he was hit with for his role in the infamous ball-tampering saga in 2018.

The tide is turning in terms of leadership positions in Australian cricket. Pat Cummins currently captains the team in Tests and ODIs. Aaron Finch leads the T20I outfit, but a change in the shortest format might also be in the offing soon.

Warner was considered for the post of ODI captain once Finch announced his retirement from the format. However, Cummins was appointed to the role amid questions surrounding his consistent availability due to workload management. Josh Hazlewood and Steve Smith recently led the Aussies during the pacer's absence.

While acknowledging Warner's captaincy prowess in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past, Clarke opined that the management should look past the left-handed batter and prioritize finding the next crop of leaders within the squad. The 2015 ODI World Cup-winning skipper told Yahoo Sports Australia:

"Tactically Davey is very good. I've watched him do the IPL and he's been brilliant – one of the best – but at 36 years of age, I'd be very surprised if they go that way. I think they've made it pretty clear what they feel. If you're fighting for Davey to be captain, it's for marketing reasons."

Apart from the Australian ODI setup, Warner was also in line to lead the Sydney Thunder in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

According to recent reports, the Thunder are looking to appoint Jason Sangha as their skipper instead of the veteran.

Noting that the BBL is not an ideal avenue for Warner to lead, Clarke said:

"I don’t think the BBL is the right opportunity for Davey to captain. I know he hasn't been campaigning but he hasn’t shut it off either. I think this story should disappear, fade away."

The New South Wales-born player continues to actively assist captains on the field. He was seen aiding Matthew Wade in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Finch's absence. Warner also helped Rishabh Pant in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The southpaw has shed light on his future as well. He aims to retire from Tests depending on Australia's fortunes in India early next year as well as the Ashes.

"Can you imagine an Australian cricket team where you don't know the vice-captain?" - Michael Clarke

There is still a lack of clarity surrounding captaincy in Australian cricket, especially in the ODI setup.

While Hazlewood led the side against England in Cummins' absence, he is not the official vice-captain of the side.

Bemused at the state of the leadership hierarchy in the squad, Clarke said:

"There should be five, six, seven players that are in a position to take over a leadership role if it comes up. I'm not sure if we're working hard enough on that or see the importance of that."

Clarke continued:

"Who is the Australian vice-captain in one day cricket? The fact we don't even know is unbelievable. Can you imagine an Australian cricket team where you don't know the vice-captain?"

Australia are currently involved in a two-match Test series against West Indies. The Aussies beat the Windies by 164 runs in the first game.

