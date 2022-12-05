England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing three-match Test series against Pakistan due to a knee injury.

He sustained the injury while trying to save a boundary on Day 2 of the first Test. The blow forced him off the field during Pakistan's first innings but returned with the bat during England's second essay.

However, he looked uncomfortable and could only hobble across the wicket at best during his brief stint out in the middle.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that Livingstone will be returning to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 6, to begin the rehabilitation process.

He will work closely with the ECB and the Lancashire medical team as part of his recovery. ECB's statement on Monday, December 5, read:

"England Men's all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against Pakistan with a right knee injury. He will return to the UK on Tuesday and commence rehab with the ECB and Lancashire medical teams respectively.At this stage, England have yet to make a decision to call up a replacement."

Livingstone received his first Test call-up in three years ahead of the tour of Pakistan. The all-rounder then made his maiden red-ball appearance for the national team in the ongoing series opener in Rawalpindi.

Featuring as a batter in the lower-middle order and a potential spin bowling option, he scored nine runs off ten deliveries in the first innings and was unbeaten on seven runs in the ensuing innings before the declaration. It is to be noted that he did not bowl across the entire contest.

The all-rounder has had injuries haunting him of late. He was ruled out of The Hundred 2022 due to an ankle injury he sustained while slipping on a curb. He barely won the race against time to feature in England's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, but later revealed that he was not fully fit over the course of the campaign.

No replacement named for Livingstone by the ECB yet

England were marred with illness on the eve of the first Test, but the match went as per schedule with only Ben Foakes missing out from the playing XI. Ollie Pope assumed glovework responsibility in the absence of a first-choice wicketkeeping option.

Will Jacks availed the opportunity amid the predicament and made his chance count with a six-wicket haul in his maiden innings.

The visitors have several avenues to cope with Livingstone's absence. Pacer Mark Wood was ruled out of the first Test due to a hip injury and could find himself in the playing XI should he be fit in time for the second Test in Multan.

Prodigal leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed is another option and could be England's youngest Test cricketer if he is named in the team.

How will England proceed forward following the injury to Liam Livingstone? Let us know what you think.

