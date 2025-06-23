Rishabh Pant replicates football star’s celebration style after brilliant ton on Day 4 of IND vs ENG 2025 1st Test [In Pictures]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant replicated the celebration of renowned English footballer Dele Alli after his terrific hundred on Day 4 of the opening Test against England. It came at the Headingley in Leeds on Monday, June 23. In pictures that surfaced on social media, the left-handed batter repeated the unique celebration of the English mid-fielder.

The southpaw got to the three-figure mark in the 70th over of the innings as he played a cut shot off Shoaib Bashir's bowling. Instead of doing the somersault celebration, unlike the first innings, the keeper-batter tried to replicate the famous celebration of Dele.

The southpaw began his innings quite frantically, playing some expansive shots. He also survived a close lbw shout off Brydon Carse's bowling as England lost one of their reviews due to Pant getting some bat on it before it hit the pad.

The left-handed batter, who struck his fourth red-ball ton on English soil, became the first Indian keeper-batter to hit twin centuries in a Test. He was eventually dismissed by Shoaib Bashir for 118.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul hit centuries but Team India's tail collapses again in a heap

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. (Credits: Getty)

Even as Pant and Rahul hit sensational centuries, the tourists failed to capitalize on their contributions and bat the Englishmen out of the game. The pair stitched a 195-run stand to put England to the sword.

However, the contest changed instantly after Rahul perished for 137. Only Karun Nair (20) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*) made some contribution to the cause as the tailenders failed to muster the required support.

Carse and Josh Tongue snared three wickets each, while Ben Stokes picked up a couple. Bashir and Chris Woakes took one apiece, leaving their side a daunting 371 to chase down. The hosts got to 465 in the first innings after conceding 471 on the back of substantial contributions from Ollie Pope (106) and Harry Brook (99). Both will be expected to come good once again.

England openers Zak crawley and Ben Duckett had got their side off to a decent start with 21/0 in six overs at Stumps on Day 4.

