Rishabh Pant’s bat slips out and flies toward square leg, leaving crowd and teammates in splits on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

In a light-hearted moment on Day 4 (Saturday, July 5) of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant lost his grip on the bat while attempting a big shot, sending it flying toward the square leg region.

It happened on the fourth ball of the 34th over during India’s second innings. England pacer Josh Tongue delivered a full ball just outside off stump, and Pant went for an aggressive swing. However, he lost control of the bat in the process, which sailed toward square leg while the ball safely carried through to the wicketkeeper.

Reacting to the moment on air, former Indian batter Dinesh Karthik said:

"Welcome to the Rishabh Pant world, and we just exist in it. He keeps doing things that just flabbergast you. Imagine the velocity at which he must have gone at that shot, that the bat has gone that far."

Watch the video here:

The moment drew widespread laughter from the stands and the Indian dressing room, where Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were seen shaking their heads in amusement. Even Rishabh Pant couldn’t help but smile, glancing upward and sharing a laugh at the bizarre turn of events.

India add 113 runs in 25 overs during the first session of Day 4 in 2nd Test against England

Resuming Day 4 at 64/1 with KL Rahul and Karun Nair at the crease, the visitors managed to add 17 runs in the first five overs. Brydon Carse delivered the first breakthrough of the day for the hosts, dismissing Karun for 26 off 46 balls.

KL Rahul went on to complete his fifty but was soon undone by a peach from Josh Tongue, falling for 55 off 84 deliveries. Since then, skipper Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have steadied the innings, adding an unbeaten 51-run stand off just 53 balls. At lunch on Day 4, India were 177/3 after 38 overs, with Gill on 24 and Pant on 41.

