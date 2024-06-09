"Rishabh Pant's batting is not for heart patient" - Fans react to Indian keeper's batting exploits in 2024 T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan

Rishabh Pant was India's top performer with the bat in the team's 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. The southpaw played a gutsy knock, finishing with 42 runs off 31 balls.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. India found themselves in a precarious position, losing their top order big guns Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma within the powerplay.

Pant, who walked out to bat at No. 3, adopted a counter-attacking approach despite the immense pressure. He looked fearless at the crease, constantly looking to take the Men in Green bowlers to the cleaners.

The keeper-batter also had luck on his side as he got three reprieves. Pant hit six fours in his knock, trying his best to fight it out on the challenging pitch.

Pant earned widespread praise on social media for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

A few fans lauded Pant for providing entertainment with his courageous batting against the formidable Pakistani bowling unit in tough conditions.

"Feels like rishabh pant playing on different pitch," wrote a fan.

"Rishabh Pant bro is built different. There is no one like him," remarked another.

"A Rishabh Pant innings if there ever was one," chimed in yet another.

Mohammad Amir put Pakistan on top by getting rid of Rishabh Pant in the 15th over

Pant's promising knock came to a premature end as he perished in the 15th over of the Indian innings. The left-handed batter lost his wicket while trying to play a lofted shot off Mohammad Amir's bowling.

However, he couldn't find the middle of the bat and was caught by Babar Azam at mid-off. To make matters worse for India, Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed on the very next ball as he was caught by Imad Wasim at short cover.

India were ultimately bundled out for 119 in 19 overs. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed three wickets each, while Mohammad Amir bagged two scalps.

