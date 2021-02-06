Rishabh Pant's 'brain fade' moment leaves Twitterati in splits

Rishabh Pant has definitely been one of the shining lights for Team India in their ongoing Chennai Test. And that's not because of his wicketkeeping skills, but because of his hilarious antics behind the stumps.
Having entertained one and all with his witty remarks, Rishabh Pant's 'brain fade' moment with the gloves is surely a rib-tickling one.
Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a full-toss to England's Ollie Pope and the latter tried to work it on the leg-side. But he could only get a top-edge, which lobbed high up in the air. Rishabh Pant had no clue in which direction the ball was heading, and ran towards point like a headless chicken, searching for the ball in the air.
In reality, the ball was heading in the direction behind the stumps. So Rishabh Pant running in a completely different direction was something hilarious.
Fans on Twitter go berserk over Rishabh Pant's antics
Indian fans have had a pretty rough couple of days. Thus, such antics from the 23-year-old lifted their spirits. They couldn't help but take to Twitter to express their emotions. Here is what they had to say:
Team India came into Day 2 having a new opposition batsman at the crease in the form of Ben Stokes. The hosts had hoped to restrict England to as low a score as possible. But Stokes' blistering 82 just took the initiative away from Team India and the hosts had to go through another wicketless session.
Although the visitors lost Stokes after Lunch, skipper Joe Root continued his long vigil at the crease and brought up his fifth Test double-hundred. England's total has gone in excess of the 500-run mark and they are just continuing to pile the misery on the hosts.
Team India will need to bat well in their first innings or else they could find themselves in deep trouble to even save the Chennai Test.Published 06 Feb 2021, 16:24 IST