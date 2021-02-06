Rishabh Pant's 'brain fade' moment leaves Twitterati in splits

Rishabh Pant has definitely been one of the shining lights for Team India in their ongoing Chennai Test. And that's not because of his wicketkeeping skills, but because of his hilarious antics behind the stumps.

Having entertained one and all with his witty remarks, Rishabh Pant's 'brain fade' moment with the gloves is surely a rib-tickling one.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a full-toss to England's Ollie Pope and the latter tried to work it on the leg-side. But he could only get a top-edge, which lobbed high up in the air. Rishabh Pant had no clue in which direction the ball was heading, and ran towards point like a headless chicken, searching for the ball in the air.

In reality, the ball was heading in the direction behind the stumps. So Rishabh Pant running in a completely different direction was something hilarious.

Fans on Twitter go berserk over Rishabh Pant's antics

Indian fans have had a pretty rough couple of days. Thus, such antics from the 23-year-old lifted their spirits. They couldn't help but take to Twitter to express their emotions. Here is what they had to say:

The fun Rishabh Pant gets us despite a tough game day!

1. His constant motivation and BTS commentary.

2. This👇 #EngvsInd #INDvsENG #beyondthematches



pic.twitter.com/tmzaT8OnA4 — Beyond the Matches 🏏 (@beyondmatches) February 6, 2021

This was really hilarious. The ball was going the other way and he was going the other way. Rishabh Pant lost the direction 😂 https://t.co/f9vidIezqx — Nahda T K (@Nahdatk123) February 6, 2021

rishabh pant from behind the stumps: pic.twitter.com/qfMAcM4iLb — m (@museartem_) February 6, 2021

Where did Rishabh Pant think he was going? God there not a single dull moment with this boy around 😂😂😂 #INDvsENG — Karan Shevale (@ragingbookshelf) February 6, 2021

Quite the moment this!

Full toss from Ashwin, Pope with a wild pull, ball goes up in the air and behind the wicket, Rishabh Pant looks up and cannot locate it, travels to silly point with his gloves awaiting the catch, Rohit from first slip runs to collect the ball. #INDvsENG — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) February 6, 2021

That’s my kind of wicketkeeping from Rishabh Pant 🤣 #bbccricket #EngvsInd — Mr Starr (@TeacherStarr) February 6, 2021

#INDvsENG

Ball one direction ⬆️

Rishabh Pant one direction⬅️ — ShivaNandini (@nanduontweet) February 6, 2021

Please enjoy this Rishabh Pant meme pic.twitter.com/Ooq1gUZ5Z7 — tom (@TomGaneCFM) February 6, 2021

Team India came into Day 2 having a new opposition batsman at the crease in the form of Ben Stokes. The hosts had hoped to restrict England to as low a score as possible. But Stokes' blistering 82 just took the initiative away from Team India and the hosts had to go through another wicketless session.

Although the visitors lost Stokes after Lunch, skipper Joe Root continued his long vigil at the crease and brought up his fifth Test double-hundred. England's total has gone in excess of the 500-run mark and they are just continuing to pile the misery on the hosts.

Team India will need to bat well in their first innings or else they could find themselves in deep trouble to even save the Chennai Test.