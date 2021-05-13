Rishabh Pant shares picture after getting vaccinated 

Rishabh Pant has become the latest cricketer to get vaccinated, with the wicket-keeper-batsman being given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The 23-year-old made the announcement on social media, sharing a picture of himself getting the jab online.

Got my first jab today. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus. pic.twitter.com/D8AC4WrESO — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 13, 2021

Wearing shades and a multi-colored t-shirt, Rishabh Pant shared a picture of himself from the vaccination center on Thursday afternoon. The wicket-keeper-batsman urged others to step up and get the vaccine if they are eligible. Pant wrote that getting the vaccine will help everyone in their fight against COVID-19.

Several of India’s first-team regulars have taken their first jab of the Covishield vaccine ahead of the England tour. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant will be administered the second dose of the vaccine in the UK, where the Test team will play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Following the final, Team India will play a five-match Test series against England.

Rishabh Pant stepped up COVID-19 relief efforts after IPL 2021

Following the suspension of IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant took the time out to contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts. The wicket-keeper admitted the second wave of the pandemic has impacted him deeply, as he emphasized the importance of working together to get out of the crisis.

Rishabh Pant revealed he has lent his support to the Hemkunt Foundation, with his monetary support helping provide oxygen cylinders with beds, COVID-19-relief kits and much more to those suffering across the country.

The swashbuckling cricketer will soon join up with the rest of the Indian squad in Mumbai as they gear up for the World Test Championship final. The wicket-keeper-batsman will have a huge role to play in the final, which begins on June 18, and Rishabh Pant will look to replicate the success he has enjoyed in red-ball cricket over the past few months.

.@RishabhPant17 has an important message regarding vaccination 🗣️



If you have senior citizens at home who are yet to be vaccinated and in need of help, do reach out to @rha_india's #SeniorPatrol initiative 💚



Register 👉🏽 https://t.co/ouQMOrzzOK#YehHaiNayiDilli #DilDikhaDilli pic.twitter.com/vC13XjFOXj — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 4, 2021