Rishabh Pant shifted to private suite amid infection scare in ICU ward 

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a horrific car crash at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, has been shifted to a private suite on Monday, January 2. The cricketer is said to be in a stable condition and the decision behind the switch is largely a precautionary one, in a bid to avoid infection from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward.

Pant's family as well as the medical staff at the hospital have repeatedly complained about the frequent presence of visitors.

Several people have made their way to the hospital after learning of the accident. However, their presence could hinder his recovery, with the cricketer battling several injuries at the moment.

Confirming that the player has been switched to a private suite with the permission of his family, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma told ANI on Monday, January 2:

"He is doing well and has been shifted to a private suite due to fear of infection. Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon."

The wicketkeeper was the victim of a gruesome car crash during the early hours of December 30. His vehicle rammed into a divider, leading to a fire, out of which the player was able to escape before the locals came to his rescue.

Reports suggest that Max Hospital will take care of his external injuries, which include a series of lacerations and abrasions. Following the initial phase of treatment, the BCCI will take over, aiming to send the cricketer to Mumbai or even abroad to treat the ligament ruptures in his knee.

"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid" - DDCA Director Shyam Sharma

The prospect of people venturing into the hospital with foreign particles could prove to be harmful for the patient, who is in a rather fragile state at the moment.

Reiterating that people should refrain from trying to visit the cricketer in the hospital, DDCA director Shyam Sharma said:

"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant."

He also claimed that the accident occured while Pant was trying to avoid a pothole on the road. This quashes the claims which report that the player was asleep at the wheel or in an inebriated state. He continued:

"He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)."

It is expected to take a significant while for the Delhi-born cricketer to return to the field. He is slated to miss the entirety of the home season as well as the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

