Rishabh Pant smacks Ben Stokes for four to reach valiant fifty while batting with a fractured toe on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 24, 2025 19:27 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England - Source: Getty

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant not only walked out to bat with a fractured toe on Day 2 of the Manchester Test against England but also completed a valiant half-century. The left-hander was hit on his right toe while batting on 37 on the opening day of the Test and was stretchered off the field.

Ad

However, despite having fractured his toe, the southpaw walked out to bat on Day 2 of the game following Shardul Thakur's dismissal. On the first ball of the 112th over, bowled by Ben Stokes, Pant smacked a boundary to reach his half-century.

It was a full and wide delivery outside off that he timed well for a boundary through covers. As he got to the landmark, the batter also got a huge applause from the crowd.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is a video of the moment:

Ad

Rishabh Pant was eventually dismissed for 54 off 75 balls, adding 17 more runs to his overnight score. India finished their first innings at 358 with Pant playing a crucial role in helping them get past the 350-mark.

Rishabh Pant becomes India's highest scorer in World Test Championship (WTC)

Rishabh Pant is now India's highest run-getter in the World Test Championship (WTC). The left-hander surpassed Rohit Sharma, who was at the top with 2716 runs from 40 matches.

Ad

Pant now has 2731 runs from just 38 matches and 67 innings at an average of 43.34, with six hundreds and 16 fifties. The wicketkeeper is in solid form with the bat in the ongoing England series as well.

He is the second-highest run-getter for India so far. Pant has scored 479 runs from seven innings at an average of 68.42 with two hundreds and three half-centuries. The southpaw scored twin hundreds in the first Test at Leeds, making 134 in the first innings and 118 in the second.

Pant's return to the crease came as a huge boost for India, who are 1-2 down in the series, with the Manchester Test being a must-win affair.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications