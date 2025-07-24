Rishabh Pant smacks Ben Stokes for four to reach valiant fifty while batting with a fractured toe on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant not only walked out to bat with a fractured toe on Day 2 of the Manchester Test against England but also completed a valiant half-century. The left-hander was hit on his right toe while batting on 37 on the opening day of the Test and was stretchered off the field.However, despite having fractured his toe, the southpaw walked out to bat on Day 2 of the game following Shardul Thakur's dismissal. On the first ball of the 112th over, bowled by Ben Stokes, Pant smacked a boundary to reach his half-century.It was a full and wide delivery outside off that he timed well for a boundary through covers. As he got to the landmark, the batter also got a huge applause from the crowd.Here is a video of the moment:Rishabh Pant was eventually dismissed for 54 off 75 balls, adding 17 more runs to his overnight score. India finished their first innings at 358 with Pant playing a crucial role in helping them get past the 350-mark.Rishabh Pant becomes India's highest scorer in World Test Championship (WTC)Rishabh Pant is now India's highest run-getter in the World Test Championship (WTC). The left-hander surpassed Rohit Sharma, who was at the top with 2716 runs from 40 matches.Pant now has 2731 runs from just 38 matches and 67 innings at an average of 43.34, with six hundreds and 16 fifties. The wicketkeeper is in solid form with the bat in the ongoing England series as well.He is the second-highest run-getter for India so far. Pant has scored 479 runs from seven innings at an average of 68.42 with two hundreds and three half-centuries. The southpaw scored twin hundreds in the first Test at Leeds, making 134 in the first innings and 118 in the second.Pant's return to the crease came as a huge boost for India, who are 1-2 down in the series, with the Manchester Test being a must-win affair.