Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery to manage facial injuries after horrific car crash, MRI of brain and spine normal: Reports 

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has reportedly undergone plastic surgery to manage facial injuries he suffered in a car accident in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, on Friday, December 30, morning. In some good news for the cricketer, the MRI scan results of the brain and spine are normal.

Pant was severely hurt after his car crashed into the divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was traveling from Uttarakhand to Delhi. Following the impact of the collision, the young cricketer’s vehicle caught fire.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 25-year-old had to undergo plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. The report also stated that Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine are normal.

The website also stated that MRI scans of the badly injured cricketer’s ankle and knee have been postponed till tomorrow due to pain and swelling. As per the medical bulletin released by Max Hospital in Dehradun, where the cricket is being treated, Pant is "stable, conscious and oriented".

The bulletin stated that "prima facie, he had sustained multiple abrasions on right-hand forearm and leg, and lacerated wounds over forehead and near eyebrow, and multiple graze abrasions on the back".

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the young Delhi cricketer was alone in the vehicle when the accident took place. He had to break open a window to escape after his car caught fire. Pant informed the Uttarakhand Police that he dozed off while driving, and as a result of which his car crashed into the divider.

An official statement by Uttarakhand Police revealed that the accident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee at around 5:30 am.

BCCI’s official update on Rishabh Pant’s accident

Following the gruesome accident, BCCI released an official statement, giving out details of Pant’s injury and treatment. The statement read:

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

"The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase."

According to a report in PTI, the keeper-batter wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home.

Pant was not picked in the Indian team for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home, which begins on January 3. As per some media reports, he was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

