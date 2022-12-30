Rishabh Pant injured in accident near Roorkee after car collides with divider

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was injured after a car accident that took place near Roorkee. He's said to have suffered injuries to his forehead and leg. Pant’s condition is said to be stable.

The 25-year-old cricketer met with the accident after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was traveling from Uttarakhand to Delhi. He was taken to an AIMS hospital in Rishikesh for treatment.

The keeper-batter was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke a window to escape.

ANI @ANI Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. https://t.co/qXWg2zK5oC

Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, told the media:

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving, and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun."

A report in India Today stated that, according to eyewitnesses, Pant’s car collided with the railing and caught fire, which was brought under control with much difficulty. The cricketer is said to have been admitted to Saksham Hospital on Delhi Road.

Rishabh Pant not part of Sri Lanka series

Pant is not part of the Indian team for the upcoming white ball series against Sri Lanka at home. While there was been no official confirmation about his absence, some reports claimed that he was given a break due to a niggle and was asked to report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The keeper-batter has been struggling for form in white ball cricket for a while. He was part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. However, he warmed the bench for most part of the competition.

Pant was included in the playing XI for India’s last Super 12 game against Zimbabwe but was dismissed for 3. The left-hander managed only six in the semifinal against England, which the Men in Blue lost by ten wickets.

Subsequently, Pant had a poor tour of New Zealand, where he registered scores of 6, 11, 15 and 10. The keeper-batter, though, continued his impressive run in Test matches. He was one of the star performers with the bat as India beat Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match series. The left-hander scored 46 in the first Test in Chattogram and 93 & 9 in the second in Dhaka.

Having made his international debut in 2017, Pant has represented India in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He also captains Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

