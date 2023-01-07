Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee surgery at Mumbai hospital – Reports

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Saturday, January 7, successfully underwent knee surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. The surgery took place under the supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the Center for Sports Medicine.

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI source said:

"Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team."

The 25-year-old is under close watch of the BCCI medical team, who will continue to monitor him throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

For the uninitiated, Pant suffered a road accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30. He managed to get out of the car minutes before the vehicle went ablaze. He was treated for multiple injuries at Max Hospital in Dehradun.

On Wednesday, Pant was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai for treatment of his ligament injury, which will reportedly take three to six months to heal.

BCCI’s injury update on Pant:

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.”

“He’ll have time to sit and think about his game” – Ajay Jadeja on Rishabh Pant

Former India captain Ajay Jadeja, meanwhile, believes that Rishabh Pant will have enough time to think about his game on the road to recovery. He feels that the left-hander will come out better from his injury.

Speaking recently to Cricbuzz, Jadeja said:

“It’s sad to see a young man gonna lose out on a period of time, but in the hindsight, you look at it and say something good will come out of it. This will be probably the first time he’ll have time to sit and think about his game, life, what’s happening.”

Pant made his T20I debut in February 2017. Since 2018, he has been a regular for Team India across formats. He was left out of the ongoing white-ball series against Sri Lanka for the first time following his poor form with the willow in the T20I and ODI formats.

Pant, however, played a match-winning 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh last month. The wicketkeeper-batter will miss the upcoming four Tests against Australia in February and March at home. The Delhi Capitals captain might also miss out on the entire IPL 2023.

