Rishabh Pant watches Dolittle on Netflix during quarantine in Ahmedabad hotel; shares picture

Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant, along with other cricketers, is currently undergoing quarantine in Ahmedabad ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting February 6.

India's wicket-keeper batter recently shared how he is spending his isolation in the hotel. Pant shared a picture of himself watching Dolittle on OTT platform Netflix, starring Robert Downey Jr.

Rishabh Pant spends time watching movies on Netflix (Credit: Instagram)

The youngster, who was last seen in action during the series against South Africa, spent a couple of days with his family before joining India teammates in Ahmedabad.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat will host all three ODIs on February 6, 9 and 11. The entire caravan will then shift to Kolkata for the T20Is scheduled to take place on February 16, 18 and 20.

Rishabh Pant has had mixed outings in the last couple of months. His shot selection during crunch situations has come under the radar. The 24-year-old will want to work on it as India continue their search for a responsible middle-order batter.

"Rishabh Pant is an intelligent captain" - Avesh Khan

While he is considered a good striker of the ball, the cricketer from Delhi has also earned praise for his leadership abilities. In his first stint as captain in the IPL, Pant guided the Delhi Capitals to the playoffs.

Avesh Khan, who has seen Pant grow in stature from the U-19 days, hailed the latter as an intelligent leader. Speaking on Backstage with Boria, the young pacer said:

“Rishabh Pant is an intelligent captain. He is a wicketkeeper, so he sees very well what the batter could do. I have always had good communication with him, because he is a good friend too from the Under-19 days when we played together."

He added:

"Even when we’d be in the room together, I’d tell him that whatever you feel is right, whatever field you want to set or whatever delivery you want me to bowl, you tell me and I’ll do that. So the captain always trusted me that ‘he will do what I say’. I would also practice accordingly."

Pant, who has been retained by Delhi for IPL 2022, will continue to lead the franchise.

