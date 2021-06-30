Rishabh Pant watches the England vs Germany game at Wembley while on holiday

Rishabh Pant enjoyed the Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash between England and Germany after the young wicket-keeper attended the match at Wembley. The 23-year-old is currently on a break as India recuperate after their World Test Championship loss to New Zealand.

He shared a couple of pictures on Twitter and said it was a good experience watching England play Germany.

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Rishabh Pant can be seen in the stands enjoying the game with his friends as he posed for the camera. The swashbuckling batsman also took to Instagram stories to share clips from England's Wembley Stadium. Pant posted videos of the pre-match warmup, and you can check out his stories here.

He may not be the last Indian cricketer to catch a sporting event live while vacationing in England. Earlier this month, a senior BCCI official while speaking to PTI revealed how players were keen to attend Wimbledon and the Euro 2020 matches in London.

"Some of them are tennis fans and if Wimbledon allows spectators, you might see them going for some of the show court matches. A few might be checking out if tickets for the Euro games at Wembley are available," the source said.

Rishabh Pant will have a point to prove against England

Here’s our World Test Championship 2019-21 Team of the Tournament 🤩🌟



Do you agree? 🤔#WTC pic.twitter.com/BBGc9kVxZW — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 29, 2021

Rishabh Pant will next be seen in action when India take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4. With the series kicking off a new World Test Championship cycle, India will look to start on a positive note.

The 23-year-old will have a huge role to play as India look to beat the English in their own backyard. Pant averages just 25.87 in England and will look to improve that number when he takes the field in August.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra