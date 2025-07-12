Rishabh Pant whacks Ben Stokes for 6 to reach his 50 on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Rishabh Pant starred with the bat on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s on Saturday, July 12. The southpaw smashed a six off English skipper Ben Stokes to reach his half-century off 86 balls. Pant battled his finger injury to bring up his fifty. Notably, Dhruv Jurel replaced him as a substitute keeper after he copped a blow to his index finger off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling on Day 1.

Ad

The stunning shot came in the 59th over of India’s first innings. Stokes bowled a short ball that angled in, and Pant got inside the line and hooked it over long leg. The wicketkeeper-batter middled it to perfection, and the fielder at the deep could only watch the ball sail over him. The 27-year-old rose to his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd and his teammates.

Watch the shot below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rishabh Pant has been in brilliant form with the bat in the five-match Test series in England. The middle-order batter slammed twin centuries – 134 and 118 – in the series opener at Headingley. He then chipped in with valuable scores of 25 and 65 in the second Test at Edgbaston. He currently has over 400 runs in five innings and would be keen to continue his purple patch with the bat.

Rishabh Pant breaks Viv Richards’s massive record against England in Test cricket

With his maximum of Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant left behind West Indies legend Viv Richards for the most sixes against England in Test cricket. With 87 maximums, he is only behind Rohit Sharma (88) and Virender Sehwag (91) for the most sixes by Indian cricketers in the longest format.

Ad

Most sixes hit in Tests against England [via Cricbuzz]

35 Rishabh Pant 34 Viv Richards 30 Tim Southee 27 Yashasvi Jaiswal 26 Shubman Gill

At the time of writing, India were 224/3 after 61 overs, with KL Rahul and Pant at the crease. The duo has already stitched a 100-run-plus partnership to recover the visitors from 107/3.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news