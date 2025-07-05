Rishabh Pant whacks Brydon Carse for a six immediately after he walks out to bat on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India’s Rishabh Pant looked in an attacking mood as soon as he walked out to bat on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5. The wicketkeeper-batter charged Josh Tongue the very first ball he faced and didn’t take too long before dealing in boundaries. He smashed the third delivery for a boundary before whacking the next ball for a maximum. With his 23rd six in England, he now holds the record for most Test sixes in an away country.

Pant’s six came in the 30th over of India’s second innings. Tongue bowled a back-of-a-length ball on middle, and Pant created some room before going down the track for a flat-batted six over long-off.

Rishabh Pant smashed back-to-back tons in the opening Test at Headingley, scoring 134 and 118 in his two innings. The 27-year-old scored 25 off 42 deliveries in the first innings of the ongoing second Test.

India stretch second innings lead past 350 against England; Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are out in the middle

A clinical batting display helped India extend their second innings lead past 350 against England at Tea on Day 4. KL Rahul top-scored with 55 off 84 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair added 28 and 26, respectively.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 177/3 after 38 overs at tea break, with Shubman Gill (24) and Rishabh Pant (41) at the crease. They are leading by 357 runs.

Earlier on Day 3, England were bundled out for 407 in their first innings. Jamie Smith remained unbeaten on 184 runs off 207 balls, comprising four sixes and 21 boundaries. Meanwhile, Harry Brook continued his red-hot form with 158 off 234 deliveries, including one six and 17 boundaries. The duo put on a 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 6/70, while Akash Deep bagged the remaining four wickets.

In the first innings, the visitors put up 587, thanks to a record-breaking 269-run knock from skipper Shubman Gill.

The Ben Stokes-led England are currently 1-0 ahead in the five-match Test series following their five-wicket triumph in the opening Test at Headingley.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

