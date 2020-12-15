IND v AUS 2020: Sunil Gavaskar gives his opinion on the Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha debate

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar opined on Monday that Rishabh Pant should be India's first-choice wicketkeeper in the Tests against Australia.

Test specialist Wriddhiman Saha was almost certain to don the gloves in the Border-Gavaskar series. However, Rishabh Pant's special knock of 103 runs off just 73 balls in the second warm-up clash against Australia 'A' has tipped the balance back in his favor.

The last time India toured Down Under for a Test series, Rishabh Pant was the second-highest run-scorer. He gleaned 350 runs in 7 innings at an average of 58.33, including a flamboyant innings of 159 runs in the 4th Test.

Gavaskar believes that Rishabh Pant's experience in Australia and his recent form makes him a better choice for Team India.

"Pant played in all four Tests two years ago and he also got a hundred. He seems to have got under the skin of some of the Australian players with his chirping behind the stumps. Plus, he is coming off a 100 in the practice game, so he will be the choice of the management," Gavaskar said.

Shaky top-order makes Rishabh Pant more important to the team: Sunil Gavaskar

Wriddhiman Saha is famed for having the safest hands behind the stumps in Indian cricket. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also hailed Wriddhiman Saha as the 'best wicketkeeper in the world' in 2019. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant looked erratic behind the stumps in the IPL and has also missed quite a few chances in Test matches.

However, Gavaskar reckoned that wicketkeeping isn't as tough a job in Australia as it is in more spin-friendly conditions. He also said that the uncertainty around the players at the top of the order will make Pant's presence even more important.

"Here, because India will play pacers, you [the keeper] can stand behind and you get that much more time from 15 yards behind the stumps. At the top of the order, India seem to be a little bit shaky, so they will want to strengthen their batting with Pant," Gavaskar said.

"But when you are playing on pitches where the keeper has to stand up to the stumps, where the ball turns around a little bit, that's when you tend to take your best keeper. In which case, Saha would be the obvious choice," added Gavaskar.

India will begin their defense of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday with a day/night Test match in Adelaide.

Watch the Border-Gavaskar Test series from December 17, 8:30 am onwards, Live and Exclusive on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels.