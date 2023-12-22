Ritika Sajdeh cuts the cake on her birthday with Rohit Sharma and daughter Samaira

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, celebrated her 36th birthday on Thursday (December 21). After some time off from social media, Rohit took to his official Instagram handle to wish her with an endearing post, sharing a couple of adorable pictures.

Sharma missed the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour along with other senior players such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. He is now preparing for the upcoming 2-match Test series, which commences on December 26 in Centurion.

Ritika Sajdeh and Samaira Sharma are also traveling with Rohit on the tour. Ritika took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared a picture on the story to give a glimpse of her low-key birthday celebration. She can be seen cutting the cake in the company of her family members. You can watch it below:

Ritika Sajdeh's latest Instagram story.

"He has probably been the most selfless Indian cricketer I have seen in a long, long time"- Simon Doull on Rohit Sharma

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull recently hailed Rohit Sharma's phenomenal performances in the 2023 World Cup and called him the most selfless Indian cricketer he has seen in a long time. Speaking to Star Sports on the matter, Doull said:

"It will be about tempering his game a little bit. The one thing I have observed about Rohit Sharma in the last 10-18 months is that he has probably been the most selfless Indian cricketer I have seen in a long, long time."

He added:

"He has done everything he possibly could for his team to win. He made this team, he played in a certain way to allow the others in the team to be able to play the way they play, in white-ball cricket in particular."

Rohit Sharma ended up as the second-highest scorer in the 2023 World Cup, amassing 597 runs at an average of 54.27, including 3 fifties and one century. Rohit set the tone for his team in most of the matches with aggressive starts as he played with an impressive strike rate of 125.95 at the top of the order.

