"Rizwan was playing almost one-legged in the end" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammad Rizwan's knock in Pakistan's World Cup 2023 win vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mohammad Rizwan for playing a match-winning knock despite suffering from cramps in Pakistan's World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka.

The Lankan Lions set the Men in Green a 345-run target after opting to bat first in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10. Rizwan then smashed an unbeaten 131 off 121 deliveries to help his side register a six-wicket win with 10 deliveries to spare.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Abdullah Shafique and Rizwan for helping Pakistan chase down a massive total. He said (5:45):

"It's not easy to chase 344 runs but they did that. 10 balls and six players were left and that too when Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam got out early. Abdullah Shafique - I like this boy. He played well in the Asia Cup as well and here also he scored a century when he got an opportunity."

The former Indian opener added:

"Then, of course, Mohammad Rizwan. We had discussed about Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway and Dawid Malan before the tournament, we thought they could score runs and all of them are doing that. Rizwan was playing almost one-legged in the end but he scored runs and won his team the match."

Shafique scored 113 runs off 103 deliveries. He added 176 runs for the third wicket with Rizwan before the wicketkeeper-batter ensured that Pakistan got over the line after the opener's dismissal.

"Shaheen Afridi was looking extremely pedestrian" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's bowling struggles

Shaheen Shah Afridi registered figures of 1/66 in nine overs. [P/C: AP]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra was disappointed with Pakistan's bowling performance. He elaborated (5:15):

"Pakistan's bowling was under pressure and floundered a little as well. Haris Rauf was getting hit for 10 runs per over at the start. Shaheen Afridi was looking extremely pedestrian - three consecutive fours."

Chopra pointed out that Hasan Ali was the only Pakistan bowler who looked his usual self. He stated:

"In bowling, only Hasan Ali was looking like Hasan Ali while the others were walking the path of failure. Shadab Khan is also not bowling well. The ball is not falling at one spot - either full or short, or full tosses. The bowling looked weak, so a lot of runs were scored."

Ali registered figures of 4/71 in his 10 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed was the only Pakistan bowler to concede less than six runs per over.

