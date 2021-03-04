Irfan Pathan shares endearing post-retirement picture with Yusuf Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared an adorable picture with his recently-retired brother Yusuf Pathan on Twitter.

Both Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan will be representing India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2021 which begins on March 5. India Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in their tournament opener.

Taking to his Twitter account, Irfan Pathan uploaded two pictures of the two brothers in the India Legends jersey. In the first one, the two struck an identical pose. In the second, Irfan Pathan placed hand on Yusuf Pathan’s shoulder.

Irfan Pathan uploaded the pictures with his brother Yusuf Pathan along with the caption:

“Post retirement pic. #brothers #love”

Both Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan are in Raipur, gearing up for the Road Safety World Series 2021. The inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series last year had to be suspended owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tournament will resume from where it ended last year.

Apart from the two Pathan brothers, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Naman Ojha and Vinay Kumar are also a part of the India Legends team. Among international stars, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Sanath Jayasuriya and Tillakaratne Dilshan will be seen in action.

Other than India Legends and Bangladesh Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends and England Legends are also taking part in the event. Australia Legends had to pull out of the Road Safety World Series 2021 owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement a few days back

On February 26 this year, Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game. He represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is between 2007 and 2012.

Yusuf Pathan was a part of the victorious Indian squads that won the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Releasing an official statement on Twitter, the 38-year-old had written:

“I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement.”

Yusuf Pathan smashed an amazing 123 not out off 96 balls as India chased down 316 in an ODI against New Zealand in Bengaluru in December 2010. He also famously hit 105 off 70 balls in a losing cause against South Africa in Centurion in January 2011.

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

At his peak, Yusuf Pathan was a massive draw in the IPL. He slammed a 37-ball century in IPL 2010 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians.