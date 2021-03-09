"Kevin Pietersen can make his England comeback before Alex Hales"- Twitter reacts to England Legends skipper's 37-ball 75

England Legends captain Kevin Pietersen continued his magnificent form in the 2021 Road Safety World Series with a half-century against the India Legends.
Opening the innings for his team, Pietersen blasted a 37-ball 75, smacking six fours and five maximums at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
His innings powered England to 139/3 in 14 overs and laid the platform for the other batsmen to attack the India Legends bowlers.
Twitter salutes Kevin Pietersen for playing such an aggressive game at 40
Kevin Pietersen celebrated his 40th birthday in 2020. However, he played a more aggressive game than most young players of the current era.
Pietersen scored runs beautifully against the India Legends spinners, showing why he was one of the top batsmen of his time.
Twitterati was in awe of Kevin Pietersen's brilliance at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Some fans even expressed their desire to see Pietersen back in the England T20I team.
Here are some of the top reactions to Pietersen's knock.
Kevin Pietersen's England Legends did not feature in the 2020 Road Safety World Series. However, the organizers invited them and the Bangladesh Legends to play in the 2021 edition after the Australia Legends did not agree to compete.
England Legends opened their campaign against Bangladesh Legends on Sunday. Kevin Pietersen led his side from the front in that contest, scoring 42 runs from 17 balls.
He carried that form against the India Legends tonight. His half-century has guided the England Legends to an excellent score of 188/7 in 20 overs.
The India Legends have the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan in their playing XI.
It will be exciting to see if the India Legends can maintain their 100% win record in the 2021 Road Safety World Series by recording a victory over the England Legends.