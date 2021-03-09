"Kevin Pietersen can make his England comeback before Alex Hales"- Twitter reacts to England Legends skipper's 37-ball 75

England Legends captain Kevin Pietersen continued his magnificent form in the 2021 Road Safety World Series with a half-century against the India Legends.

Opening the innings for his team, Pietersen blasted a 37-ball 75, smacking six fours and five maximums at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

His innings powered England to 139/3 in 14 overs and laid the platform for the other batsmen to attack the India Legends bowlers.

Twitter salutes Kevin Pietersen for playing such an aggressive game at 40

Kevin Pietersen celebrated his 40th birthday in 2020. However, he played a more aggressive game than most young players of the current era.

Pietersen scored runs beautifully against the India Legends spinners, showing why he was one of the top batsmen of his time.

Twitterati was in awe of Kevin Pietersen's brilliance at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Some fans even expressed their desire to see Pietersen back in the England T20I team.

Kevin Pietersen is class apart, what a knock he's playing. He's hardly played any cricket in years, but the way he's playing today is absolutely flawless. One of the finest striker of the ball. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2021

Well played, Kevin Pietersen, 75 runs from just 37 balls including 6 fours and 5 sixes against Indian Legends - in the last match as well, he scored 42 runs from just 17 balls - has been showing what he did in England during his peak time. pic.twitter.com/3PEMsOfwgf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 9, 2021

At this rate, Kevin Pietersen can make his England comeback before Alex Hales.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 #INDLvsENGL — Sritama Panda (@cricket_panda) March 9, 2021

Retired Kevin Pietersen still the greatest among all legends 🐐#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8Kc24zMVVm — Sia ²⁴ (@fcbsiaaaa) March 9, 2021

Pietersen 64* (29) so far



Get him in ENG vs IND T20I squad 🔥🔥@ECB_cricket #INDLvsENGL pic.twitter.com/rz23ghExT7 — Avial Rai Lalwani (@AvialR) March 9, 2021

Wow Kevin Pietersen, vintage stuff, superb — Mani 🇵🇰 (@TweetsMani14) March 9, 2021

Kevin Pietersen would have been in The league of ABD And Kohli had he played in this era — 𝙎𝘼𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙃 (@_RightArmQuick_) March 9, 2021

Kevin Pietersen Completed his fifty in just 18 balls and his Team played just 6.2 Overs. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 9, 2021

Kevin Pietersen showing current England batsmans how to bat in India😂 pic.twitter.com/EfqifcDuVq — ZuNair🇵🇰 (@ZuNairSays) March 9, 2021

Which player u missed the most in IPL ?



Mine - Kevin Pietersen (Never got enough of him in IPL😭) — Watto (@NithinWatto_185) March 9, 2021

Kevin Pietersen's England Legends did not feature in the 2020 Road Safety World Series. However, the organizers invited them and the Bangladesh Legends to play in the 2021 edition after the Australia Legends did not agree to compete.

England Legends opened their campaign against Bangladesh Legends on Sunday. Kevin Pietersen led his side from the front in that contest, scoring 42 runs from 17 balls.

He carried that form against the India Legends tonight. His half-century has guided the England Legends to an excellent score of 188/7 in 20 overs.

The India Legends have the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan in their playing XI.

It will be exciting to see if the India Legends can maintain their 100% win record in the 2021 Road Safety World Series by recording a victory over the England Legends.