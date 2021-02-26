Kevin Pietersen named England Legends captain for Road Safety World Series 2021

Kevin Pietersen will lead the England Legends team in the upcoming Road Safety World Series 2021.

The organizers included England Legends and Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2021 after Australia Legends pulled out.

England Legends named their squad on Thursday (February 25). As per a media release, big names like Jonathan Trott, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, Ryan Sidebottom, and Nick Compton also feature in the England Legends squad.

England Legends will open their campaign against the Bangladesh Legends on March 7 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Two days later, they will face off against the India Legends.

South Africa Legends will challenge England Legends on March 11, followed by a match between Sri Lanka Legends and England Legends on March 14. The last group stage match of Road Safety World Series 2021 will feature a clash between the Bangladesh Legends and England Legends on March 16.

Khaled Mahmud to lead the Bangladesh Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021

Khaled Mahmud (R) is the captain of the Bangladesh Legends team in Road Safety World Series 2021

The Bangladesh Legends will make their debut in Road Safety World Series 2021 under Khaled Mahmud's captaincy. The squad features match-winners like Rajin Saleh, Aftab Ahmed, Mohammed Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Javed Omar, and Nafees Iqbal.

Since the Bangladesh Legends were not a part of the tournament last year, they will compete in five group matches during the Road Safety World Series 2021. The team will battle the India Legends in the first game (March 5) before crossing swords with England Legends (March 7), Sri Lanka Legends (March 10), West Indies Legends (March 12), and South Africa Legends (March 14).