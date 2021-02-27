Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar land in Raipur for Road Safety World Series 2021

England Legends squad members Monty Panesar and Ryan Sidebottom have arrived in Raipur for the Road Safety World Series 2021. Sidebottom posted a picture from the airport, where the England Legends players could be seen wearing PPE kits.

Both Ryan Sidebottom and Monty Panesar will play a vital role for the England Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021. Sidebottom is a left-arm fast bowler, while Panesar bowls left-arm spin.

"India...we have arrived...in style @rsworldseries @montypanesar," Ryan Sidebottom captioned his latest Instagram post.

43-year-old Ryan Sidebottom played international cricket for the England team from 2001 to 2010. He represented his nation in 22 Tests, 25 ODIs, and 18 T20Is.

The left-arm pacer scalped 131 international wickets in his career. Sidebottom played his last first-class match for the Yorkshire cricket team in September 2017.

Monty Panesar was a red-ball specialist. The 38-year-old spinner played 50 Tests for the England cricket team, taking 167 wickets at an economy rate of 2.78. Panesar has over 700 first-class wickets to his name. The spin bowler achieved much success on Indian pitches.

Sidebottom, Panesar to play under Kevin Pietersen's captaincy in Road Safety World Series 2021

Kevin Pietersen (L) will captain England Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021

England Legends will make their debut in the Road Safety World Series 2021. The organizers have included England Legends and Bangladesh Legends as the replacements for Australia Legends.

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen will captain the England Legends team in this tournament. The squad also features Nick Compton, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Owais Shah, and Philip Mustard.

The England Legends will play their first game against the Bangladesh Legends on March 7. It will be interesting to see how the England Legends perform in their first appearance at the Road Safety World Series 2021.