Watch: Sachin Tendulkar gears up for Road Safety World Series 2021 with a net session

Sachin Tendulkar will return to the field on Friday to lead the India Legends team in the Road Safety World Series 2021. The veteran batsman got into the groove for the tournament with a net session at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a reel on his Instagram account which showed the top moments of the India Legends' training session. The clip begins with the entire team jogging on the field. In the second part, Sachin has uploaded the best shots of his net session.

Expressing his feelings ahead of his return to the cricket field, Tendulkar wrote:

"Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps. Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries."

Sachin Tendulkar is not only the India Legends skipper, but he is also the brand ambassador of the Road Safety World Series.

The likes of Subramaniam Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Munaf Patel will play under Tendulkar's leadership in the Road Safety World Series 2021.

Sachin Tendulkar scored 36 runs in two innings of Road Safety World Series 2020

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag will open the innings for India Legends in Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar played a decent knock of 36 runs in the first game of the Road Safety World Series 2020 against the West Indies Legends. Unfortunately, Tendulkar got out for a duck in the second fixture versus the Sri Lanka Legends.

The India Legends captain will be keen to lead his side from the front by playing a spectacular innings against the Bangladesh Legends on Friday night.

Tendulkar's men currently hold the first position in the standings with two wins in two games. It will be interesting to see if they can complete a hat-trick in Raipur.