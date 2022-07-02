"Sad to lose my record today" - Robin Peterson reacts as Stuart Broad achieves unwanted world feat in Test cricket

Former South African spinner Robin Peterson has reacted sarcastically to Stuart Broad conceding the most runs in an over in Test cricket on Day Two of the fifth Test between England and India in Birmingham. The veteran's unwanted record meant Peterson's 28 runs off his left-arm spin is now second on the list.

Broad, who passed 550 Test wickets by dismissing Mohammed Shami on Day Two, endured a forgettable over against Jasprit Bumrah. The stand-in Indian skipper clobbered four fours and a couple of sixes against Broad. The right-arm seamer also bowled a no-ball and conceded five wides.

Peterson, who previously held the record alongside James Anderson and Joe Root, tweeted sarcastically about losing his record. The 42-year-old was a victim of West Indian great Brian Lara, who smacked a couple of maximums and four boundaries in an over. The southpaw scored a monumental 202 in that innings.

You can see Peterson's tweet below:

Robin John Peterson @robbie13flair oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 Sad to lose my record todayoh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 #ENGvIND Sad to lose my record today 😜 oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 #ENGvIND

Australia's George Bailey suffered a similar fat against Anderson in Perth in 2013 as did Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj against Root in Gqeberha in 2020.

Stuart Broad picks up a solitary wicket as India post 416

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Helped by centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, India went on to make 416 in the first innings against England at Edgbaston. The tourists lost the toss and crumbled to 98-5 but Pant and Jadeja's 222-run stand helped steady the ship.

Following their dismissals, Bumrah's 16-ball 31 was instrumental in India posting a massive total. Pant was undoubtedly the star of the show with a 111-ball 146. Anderson, who was England's most economical bowler, picked up a fifer while Matthew Potts snared two.

Stuart Broad, who came off after delivering strong performances against New Zealand, managed only one scalp.

India have already made inroads, sending England's openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley packing for single-figure scores courtesy of Jusprit Bumrah. The hosts are currently at 31-2, with showers interrupting their innings for the second time.

