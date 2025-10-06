Robin Uthappa makes an unexpected comparison between Rishabh Pant and West Indies star amid IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Robin Uthappa made an interesting comparison between Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and West Indies star Sunil Narine. Both teams are currently playing a two-match Test series in India. The hosts won the first Test and by an innings and 140 runs.

Uthappa reckoned that Sunil Narine would have done well in Test cricket, particularly as a batter. Narine has established himself as a dangerous batter in T20 cricket over the years. The former Indian wicketkeeper reflected that his style of batting was similar to that of Rishabh Pant's in Test cricket.

Pant is known for his aggressive approach and scoring at a quick pace in the longer format. His unpredictability as a batter makes it difficult to set fields for him and bowl to him. Uthappa reflected that Narine would have had a similar method in Test cricket.

"I think Sunil Narine would have done really well in Test cricket, as a batter. His game is so gear one and gear five. Like Rishabh Pant. Pant is very gear one gear five in Test cricket, which is why I think he has not been able to figure out his T20 game because this template works so well for him that people don't know what kind of fields to put for him in Test cricket. He does the most unpredictable stuff. I think Sunil Narine would have been that kind of a player," he said on his YouTube channel.

Notably, Sunil Narine played only six Tests for the West Indies. He made his debut in the format in 2012 and last played in 2013. Known for his mystery spin, Narine has also piled on 4676 runs from 567 T20 matches across various leagues around the globe. These runs have come at a strike-rate of 149.67.

Rishabh Pant recovering from injury during England series

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is yet to recover fully from the injury he sustained during India's recent Test tour of England. During the fourth Test, he fractured his foot and has been out of action since.

Pant was not named in India's squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia as well. The southpaw is expected to return to the field during the series against South Africa in November.

He had an impressive tour of England despite missing the final Test. Pant made 479 runs from four matches at an average of 68.42 with two hundreds and three half-centuries.

