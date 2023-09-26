"Rockstar"- Suryakumar Yadav reacts to his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin's stylish photos

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav recently called his senior teammate Ravichandran Ashwin a "Rockstar" on an Instagram post.

Both the players are currently in Rajkot getting ready for the third ODI against Australia. India have already sealed the series by winning the first two games. Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host the final ODI on Wednesday, September 27.

Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday (September 26) and shared a few photos of himself. He captioned the post:

"When you have composed a Kutti Story.😂🤩

Suryakumar Yadav reacted to the post by commenting:

"Rockstar."

His stats with the bat aren't as good in ODIs as they are in Tests: Sanjay Bangar on Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian player and batting coach Sanjay Bangar recently weighed in on the discussion about the replacement players for Axar Patel in case he fails to recover in time for the World Cup.

He opined that Ravichandran Ashwin could do a great job with the ball but pointed out that his batting record in ODIs was not that good compared to his stats in Test cricket.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar said:

"If Axar Patel doesn't get fit soon then it will be a problem (for his World Cup chances) as Ashwin will have his bowling to offer. His stats with the bat aren't as good in ODIs as they are in Tests, but he could certainly do a job at No.8 if needed."

On Ashwin's comeback into the ODI squad just before the World Cup, Bangar added:

"Timing is such a thing that you are sometimes nowhere in the picture and suddenly an injury propels you into the reckoning. This is what has happened with Ashwin and we have seen it with KL Rahul too, who was not a part of the team in the Asia Cup but got a chance only because Shreyas Iyer got a stiff back. Since then, he hasn't looked behind."

Axar Patel is ruled out of third ODI between Australia and India on Wednesday (September 27).