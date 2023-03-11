"Rohit Sharma and consistency don't go well together"- Fans furious as Indian captain throws away his wicket on Day 3 of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was absolutely livid with himself when he was dismissed for 35 on day three of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. It was pretty much a nothing delivery from left-arm spinner Matthew Kunhemann, which was dropped short.

Rohit's eyes lit up for a backfoot punch and he got himself in a great position to play the shot. However, the ball just seemed to stop a bit after pitching and the batter still went through with his shot.

This resulted in Rohit Sharma finding Marnus Labuschagne at short cover, who completed a simple catch. Rohit just couldn't believe what he had done as he smashed his pads with his bat in anger while returning to the pavilion.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see the Indian captain throw away such a great start. Many felt that with conditions great for batting, there was a hundred for Rohit to take. Here are some of the reactions:

𝔸𝕕𝕚𝕥𝕪𝕒 @thep1oneer Yrr Rohit where is patience?? Yrr Rohit where is patience??

Aryan45 🇮🇳 @Aryan4593 Rohit Sharma kabhi to flat track pe run banaya karo Rohit Sharma kabhi to flat track pe run banaya karo 😭😭😭😭💔

There was no need of this shot



#INDvAUS Rohit threw his wicket ☹️There was no need of this shot Rohit threw his wicket ☹️There was no need of this shot #INDvAUS

Un-Lucky @Luckyytweets 30s for the 3rd time in the series 🥀 30s for the 3rd time in the series 🥀 https://t.co/NLZsxEWfeT

depressed ict & mi fan @sejal_mokal 30 was nothing.. we needed a minimum of 100 from him.. 150 even.. now the runrate will come down 🥺🥺 30 was nothing.. we needed a minimum of 100 from him.. 150 even.. now the runrate will come down 🥺🥺

depressed ict & mi fan @sejal_mokal I was getting worried that one of them is going to lose their patience as runs weren't coming against spinners I was getting worried that one of them is going to lose their patience as runs weren't coming against spinners 😥😢

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 The error does come. Just gripped a touch in the surface perhaps but it was a tame dismissal from Rohit #INDvAUS The error does come. Just gripped a touch in the surface perhaps but it was a tame dismissal from Rohit #INDvAUS

Ananya Chaudhary @ananya_71 You have no one but yourself to blame Rohit. A big innings was for your taking on this track. You have no one but yourself to blame Rohit. A big innings was for your taking on this track.

Sahana Korlahalli @SahanaKorlahal1 I will be 90 years old and still switch off TV if Rohit gets out while watching Highlights I will be 90 years old and still switch off TV if Rohit gets out while watching Highlights 😭

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Interesting first hour’s play. India have scored runs at a fair clip, but Rohit making an unforced error briught Aussies into the game. And Luon and Kuhneman have increased pressure on the batsmen with splendidly controlled spin bowling Interesting first hour’s play. India have scored runs at a fair clip, but Rohit making an unforced error briught Aussies into the game. And Luon and Kuhneman have increased pressure on the batsmen with splendidly controlled spin bowling

Such an awful shot to throw his wicket.



#RohitSharma #INDvAUS Rohit Sharma and Consistency don't go well together.Such an awful shot to throw his wicket. Rohit Sharma and Consistency don't go well together. Such an awful shot to throw his wicket. #RohitSharma #INDvAUS https://t.co/AQWhECwhJh

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Rohit Sharma has missed 200 here. Three 30+ scores in the series and didn't convert. Rohit Sharma has missed 200 here. Three 30+ scores in the series and didn't convert.

3 30+ scores in the series where he couldn't convert it to big scores It really hurts when Rohit Sharma doesn't convert his starts3 30+ scores in the series where he couldn't convert it to big scores It really hurts when Rohit Sharma doesn't convert his starts 3 30+ scores in the series where he couldn't convert it to big scores 😔

India banking on Shubman Gill to go big

The hosts started the opening session really well, scoring 28 runs in the opening five overs. Both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma took on Mitchell Starc and didn't miss out on any loose deliveries.

Just then, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon began creating pressure from one end. He got the ball to misbehave by pitching the ball into the rough and that probably sowed the seeds of doubt into the batters' minds.

In a bid to break the shackles, Rohit played a loose shot and got dismissed. But Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have ensured that India didn't lose any other wicket in the first session. The hosts finished their first session on day three at 129/1 and will be keen to build on the 55-run partnership that Gill and Pujara have added so far.

