"Rohit Bhai invited us to dinner" - Chetan Sakariya on how Indian captain made him feel comfortable even as net bowler

Chetan Sakariya was India's net bowler alongside fellow left-arm pacer Mukesh Chaudhary for their preparatory camp in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup. The duo were understandably nervous as they were to travel with the Indian contingent and rub shoulders with so many big names.

However, Sakariya asserted that the senior members in the team were very warm to them and made them feel comfortable. He also spoke about how captain Rohit Sharma took them for dinner and tried to spend time with them and understand them better.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Chetan Sakariya had to say about his experience as a net bowler at the preparatory camp:

"Rohit Bhai invited us to dinner and made sure that we felt comfortable. That really helped us open up with the team and make great memories."

Chetan Sakariya on India's training schedule

It was also a new experience for Chetan Sakariya to train under the Indian team management. He explained how each player had a different workout and training plan that was suited to their needs and skills.

The left-arm pacer has played quite a lot in domestic cricket and even in the IPL, but he claimed that he has never witnessed the level of professionalism that he has done with the Indian team.

🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ @MSDianMrigu



#T20WorldCup The two net bowlers of Team India for T20 World Cup 2022 - Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Chaudhary has joined the team in Perth The two net bowlers of Team India for T20 World Cup 2022 - Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Chaudhary has joined the team in Perth #T20WorldCup https://t.co/HIsRA8i1Tp

On this, he stated:

"When we started our preparations for training, It was something new for me as each player had a customized workout that would help every individual improve their game.

"The training was different for every player and that made me realize how professional things are at the highest level in the Indian team. I didn't see such a specific training program for a player even in the IPL."

Working with the Indian team management would have definitely given Sakariya a fair understanding of his body and what he needs to do to don the India blue again.

Poll : 0 votes