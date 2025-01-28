India captain Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver with the bat again in the third T20I against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The right-handed batter perished for 14 runs off seven balls as the Men in Blue were reduced to 48-3 while chasing 172.

The 34-year-old was caught by wicketkeeper Phil Salt after a thick top edge off Mark Wood's bowling. The senior batter previously departed for a duck and 12 runs in the first two T20Is of the five-game series.

Yadav had earlier managed just 26 runs in three T20Is against South Africa last year. As a captain, he has amassed 256 runs in 12 innings, averaging 21.33, including two half-centuries against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Fans on X pointed out Yadav's slump in form over the last six T20I innings.

"Rohit bhai ne bola tha captains run nahi banate (Rohit brother had told that captains don't score runs)."

"Another Selfless Leader for India. Surya kumar Yadav is carrying forward the legacy of Selfless Captains who are dependent on Their team and playing on the captaincy quota."

"Surya Kumar Yadav's batting is not good after taking captaincy."

"Time is running out"- Aakash Chopra criticizes left-right combination theory amid Suryakumar Yadav's poor with the bat

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra slammed the left-right combination theory amid Suryakumar Yadav's failures with the bat. The cricketer-turned-commentator, speaking on his YouTube channel after the 2nd T20I, said:

"Suryakumar Yadav needs to be spoken about once again. As of now, a left-hander is coming in place of a left-hander and a right-hander is coming in place of a right-hander at No. 3. However, if Surya doesn't score runs, the genuine question will be to send Tilak at No. 3 whether a left-hander or right-hander gets out because Tilak scores runs whenever he plays at No. 3."

"So you might be asked to give the No. 3 position to him. The No. 3 position used to be and should have been Suryakumar Yadav's. So this is a crucial moment because you cannot carry on the left-right philosophy for too long unless Surya scores runs. Time is running out, my friend," he added.

Follow the 2025 IND vs ENG 3rd T20I live score and updates here.

