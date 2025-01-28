India captain Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver with the bat again in the third T20I against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The right-handed batter perished for 14 runs off seven balls as the Men in Blue were reduced to 48-3 while chasing 172.
The 34-year-old was caught by wicketkeeper Phil Salt after a thick top edge off Mark Wood's bowling. The senior batter previously departed for a duck and 12 runs in the first two T20Is of the five-game series.
Yadav had earlier managed just 26 runs in three T20Is against South Africa last year. As a captain, he has amassed 256 runs in 12 innings, averaging 21.33, including two half-centuries against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Fans on X pointed out Yadav's slump in form over the last six T20I innings.
One user shared a meme that read:
"Rohit bhai ne bola tha captains run nahi banate (Rohit brother had told that captains don't score runs)."
Another user wrote:
"Another Selfless Leader for India. Surya kumar Yadav is carrying forward the legacy of Selfless Captains who are dependent on Their team and playing on the captaincy quota."
A third user added:
"Surya Kumar Yadav's batting is not good after taking captaincy."
Here are a few more reactions:
"Time is running out"- Aakash Chopra criticizes left-right combination theory amid Suryakumar Yadav's poor with the bat
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra slammed the left-right combination theory amid Suryakumar Yadav's failures with the bat. The cricketer-turned-commentator, speaking on his YouTube channel after the 2nd T20I, said:
"Suryakumar Yadav needs to be spoken about once again. As of now, a left-hander is coming in place of a left-hander and a right-hander is coming in place of a right-hander at No. 3. However, if Surya doesn't score runs, the genuine question will be to send Tilak at No. 3 whether a left-hander or right-hander gets out because Tilak scores runs whenever he plays at No. 3."
"So you might be asked to give the No. 3 position to him. The No. 3 position used to be and should have been Suryakumar Yadav's. So this is a crucial moment because you cannot carry on the left-right philosophy for too long unless Surya scores runs. Time is running out, my friend," he added.
Follow the 2025 IND vs ENG 3rd T20I live score and updates here.
