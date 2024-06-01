"Rohit & Dravid searching Rinku Singh in Barbados Streets after Shivam Dube heroics"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of IND vs BAN practice game

Team India got decent practice in their only warm-up game ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday, June 1. They faced off against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and scored 182/5 in the first innings.

A couple of batters displayed great form. However, the dismal returns of Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Jadeja will cause headaches for the team management ahead of the World Cup.

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of India's practice match against Bangladesh. They expressed their reactions to match-related matters by sharing hilarious memes on X.

Here are some of the best memes:

Trending

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star for India with bat in 2024 World Cup practice match vs Bangladesh in New York

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson got the chance to open the innings with Rohit ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, he failed to utilize it and push his case for a spot in the playing XI by departing for 1 (6) in the second over.

His competitor for the wicket-keeper spot, Rishabh Pant, walked in at No. 3 and hit an aggressive half-century. In the process, Pant strengthened his chances of taking the keeper slot in the playing XI during the World Cup games.

Rohit Sharma looked in good touch but couldn't convert his start as he got out for 23 (19) in the seventh over. Rishabh continued to score briskly at the other end in the company of Suryakumar Yadav and returned to the pavilion after reaching the half-century via retired out.

Shivam Dube then struggled for a while in sluggish conditions and played a sedate knock of 14 (16) before perishing in the 15th over. Hardik Pandya (40*) and Suryakumar Yadav (31) injected momentum into the innings in the death overs with vital cameos to push the total to 182 in 20 overs. Like his CSK teammate Dube, Ravindra Jadeja also found life difficult as he scored only four runs from six deliveries while remaining unbeaten.

