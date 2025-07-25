"Rohit keeps teasing me with the name" - India all-rounder reveals teammate's cheeky jibe at him amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur hilariously disclosed that Rohit Sharma keeps teasing him with the nickname 'Lord'. He made the revelation amid the ongoing Test series against England. Thakur also thanked the fans for giving him the nickname, making him feel that they love watching him play.The 33-year-old's ability to add useful lower-order runs and give India breakthroughs out of nowhere prompted fans to call him 'Lord' cheekily. He played an instrumental role in the memorable series win in Australia in 2020-21 and helped them take a 2-1 lead against England in the 2021 leg.With former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara asking him about the 'Lord' nickname, Thakur said:&quot;Haan Accha lagta hai. Pehli baat toh logon ne diya hua hai, fans ne diya hai. Fans se jabhi bhi title milta hai toh, woh acchi cheez hai. That means fans love you, they like to see you play. Rohit toh chidhaate rehta hai 'Lord' naam se. Acchi cheez hai, aur ek moment create ho jaata hai, khushi ka moment create ho jaata hai. Kaafi ladke bhi bolte rehte hain dressing room mein toh. Toh us vajah se atmosphere bhi accha ho jaata hai, ki woh aapko ek alag naam se bula rahe hain.&quot;[It feels good. Firstly, the fans have given me this name. So, whenever the fans give me any title, it's a good thing. That means fans love you, they like to see you play. Rohit keeps teasing me 'Lord'. It's a good thing. It does create a light-hearted moment and atmosphere. Even guys in the dressing room call me by that. So, it creates a good environment].The Palghar-born cricketer had also notably taken seven wickets against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2022, and it remains his best figures in a Test innings.Shardul Thakur replaced Nitish Kumar Reddy in Team India's line-up for 4th Test vs EnglandShardul Thakur. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Thakur had replaced the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's line-up for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Although the all-rounder contributed a crucial 41 off 88 deliveries as they made 358. However, he has been ineffective with the ball.The first Test at Headingley saw Thakur manage only two wickets across both innings, and he has been wicketless so far in Manchester. At the time of writing this, he had figures of 11-0-55-0 with England well on top.