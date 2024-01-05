"Rohit-Kohli-Hardik…all three featured in one place or other, All fan-armies happy or fighting" - Aakash Chopra on posters of T20 World Cup schedule

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently pointed out that different organizations have put up posters and promos of different players after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the 2024 T20 World Cup schedule on Friday, January 5.

He referred to the ambiguity surrounding Indian captaincy in the T20 format in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter) as both the potential candidates Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were present in multiple posters and promos of various organizations. Aakash Chopra also mentioned the presence of Virat Kohli in the promotions.

Interestingly, ICC's poster had Rohit Sharma in it along with other T20I captains like Jos Buttler, Shaheen Afridi, Rovman Powell, and others. A few others opted to go with Hardik Pandya, who led India in most of the matches after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

After taking note of the posters and promos, Aakash Chopra gave his opinion on it through a post on X, which read:

"So…different organisations have put different players on posters and promos for the T20 World Cup. Rohit-Kohli-Hardik…all three featured in one place or the other. All fan-armies happy or fighting. Enough fodder. Enough engagement. Mission Accomplished"

"Who was saying that we can't win?" - Aakash Chopra reacts to India's victory vs South Africa in Cape Town Test

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed India's performance in the second Test against South Africa. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat the hosts by seven wickets and won a Test for the first time in Cape Town. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj starred in the win by picking up a 6-wicket haul each in the Test. Reflecting on the win, Chopra said:

"We have broken the jinx. We have won in Cape Town. Who was saying that we can't win? I mean, we hadn't won till now but have won now, and interestingly enough, won on a very bad pitch. Jasprit Bumrah is a phenomenal bowler. It seemed like something wrong had happened. How could it have happened that a series got over in South Africa and Jasprit Bumrah didn't do anything?"

Hailing Bumrah, Chopra added:

"He doesn't go cold. He is a mighty guy. If Siraj took six wickets in the first innings, Bumrah said he is also there. When Bumrah's ball starts going up and down, or left and right, he is unplayable."

