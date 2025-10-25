"Rohit is looking a million dollars" - Indian legend’s massive praise for veteran opener after ton in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin heaped massive praise on veteran opener Rohit Sharma after the third ODI against Australia at Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Rohit slammed an unbeaten hundred as the visitors won the game by nine wickets.

Ashwin lauded Rohit for having worked on his fitness. He reckoned it allowed him to score better and that he was looking in his element. Ashwin also reflected that Rohit looked poised at the crease.

"He is looking proper fit and lean, he is able to run and getting going. The quality of batting is always there but if you are fit, you lose weight, you are able to feel light, your skill will take over. Rohit is looking a million dollars. He is looking all set and poised," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

The veteran opener remained unbeaten on 121 off 125 balls. His knock included 13 fours and three maximums. Further, Ashwin questioned those who did not expect Rohit to score, stating that the right-hander has been among India's best white-ball batters over the last decade.

In fact, Ashwin expressed that he was confident of both Rohit and Virat Kohli scoring runs.

"I do not understand why some people did not expect him to score. He has been one of your best white-ball batters over the decade or so. I was always very confident that he and Virat would both make runs. Virat was not at his best, but still he found a way to get those runs. The straight-drive he played was a sight to behold. All his fans will be very happy today."

Kohli returned to form with an unbeaten half-century. He made 74 runs off 81 balls with seven boundaries. India chased down 237 runs in 38.3 overs and gained a consolation victory.

Ashwin's take on Indian batting stalwarts Rohit and Virat

Ashwin reflected more on veteran Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Talking about Rohit, he reckoned that his knock in the third ODI highlighted a different version of his batting.

He compared Rohit's batting style to when the right-hander first began in the middle order, to when he started opening from 2013, and the current version during the Australia series.

"I want to divide Rohit's white-ball career in three parts. The first is where he came in at first, he was talented and was batting in the middle. But he was not the Rohit he became when he opened for the first time in the 2013 Champions Trophy. But I feel this is 3.0 now. He played a very flamboyant style of cricket when he was captain, but under the current regime, you can see that 2013-2016 Rohit. I think he is going to continue churning these runs. He is moving nicely around the crease and looking light on his feet. This is a great sign for Rohit and India," he said.

According to Ashwin, Kohli appeared to be enjoying himself. He reckoned that the star batter aimed to enjoy the current phase in his career.

"Virat looked like he is properly enjoying himself. I think it is in his mind now that whatever he is playing now is a real gift for him and he has to enjoy this phase of his career. The whole stadium was clapping for him when he took the first single."

It was important for India that their senior batters returned to form and scored runs. They will look to deliver consistent performances in a bid to play the 2027 ODI World Cup.

