"Rohit playing long innings is rare nowadays" - Fans react as Team India skipper gets out cheaply in 4th IND vs ENG Test

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma failed to get going with the bat in the hosts' first innings of the fourth Test against England at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

In reply to England's first-innings total of 353, India were rocked early. Rohit walked back to the dressing room in the third over after edging one from James Anderson. The ball was pitched up and held its line outside the off-stump as the Indian skipper poked at it, only to find a faint edge, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes completing an easy catch.

Rohit looked disappointed on his way back to the pavilion as the scorecard read 2/1 in 2.4 overs. Fans were also not happy with the right-handed batter's performance in Ranchi and slammed him on social media.

Here are some more reactions:

Barring the lone century in the first innings of the third Test in Rajkot, Rohit Sharma has had a sub-par run in the five-match series so far. The opener has aggregated 242 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.57.

India lose Shubman Gill's wicket after his gritty 38-run knock

Despite losing Rohit Sharma early, India regrouped well with two youngsters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, bailing India out of muddy waters. The pair looked assured of their defense and dispatched the poor deliveries.

The duo added 82 runs for the second wicket before Shoaib Bashir, making a comeback in the English side, trapped Gill LBW. The ball spun more than expected and struck Gill's pads. The right-handed batter went for a review but it was ruled in favor of the umpire's decision.

At the time of writing, India are placed at 106/2 with Jaiswal (51*) and Rajat Patidar (12*) in the middle. The latter will look to play a big knock after a poor start to his Test career.

