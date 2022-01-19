Rohit Sharma continues training at NCA; shares picture with former RCB and Kenya player Tanmay Mishra

India’s swashbuckling opener and white-ball captain Rohit Sharma has been training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the past few months. Earlier today, Rohit took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Tanmay Mishra.

In a bid to look fitter and slimmer, Rohit has probably reduced his weight by 6 kgs. He is looking in good shape to make a comeback against West Indies in February.

He captioned the picture:

“Good training day with bruski”

The picture shows an interesting turnaround. The Hitman is looking a lot fitter and slimmer compared to last few months.

Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai in early December. He was subsequently ruled out of tests and ODIs against South Africa. He had been nursing the injury since then at the NCA.

However, he now looks fit enough to make a comeback to the national squad.

A BCCI source told PTI:

“Rohit’s rehabilitation at the NCA is going pretty well. He is expected to be okay for the West Indies series. It’s still close to three weeks from now before the first ODI is played in Ahmedabad on February 6.”

Earlier, there were reports stating that experts at the NCA had advised the hitman to reduce weight, to reduce pressure on knee and hamstring.

Since then, he had been working hard and following the regime as instructed by the trainers.

Who is Tanmay Mishra, - in picture with Rohit Sharma?

The recently coveted Indian captain posted a picture of himself with Tanmay Mishra.

Tanmay Mishra made his debut with the Kenyan side in 2006. He batted well and soon became the batting mainstay for Kenya in the middle-order, for a short period of time. However, after failing at the 2007 World Cup, he put his international career on hold and opted for a university course in India.

Mishra played 42 One-day Internationals and 15 T20 Internationals for Kenya. His last international appearance was against Scotland in a T20 international in July 2013.

Mishra also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mishra currently plays for Tripura on the domestic circuit and last played a Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand.

Edited by shilpa17.ram