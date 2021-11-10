“Rohit Sharma is absolutely ready to carry the baton forward" - Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar thinks newly-appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma is the best man to take Indian cricket forward.

Virat Kohli has relinquished his leadership duties from the shortest format after India's campaign in the T20 World Cup ended. The All India Selection Committee, chaired by former cricketer Chetan Sharma, has unanimously picked Rohit Sharma as Kohli's successor.

BCCI @BCCI



How excited are you for the home series? @ImRo45 all set to lead #TeamIndia 's T20I squad against New Zealand. 👍 👍How excited are you for the home series? #INDvNZ .@ImRo45 all set to lead #TeamIndia's T20I squad against New Zealand. 👍 👍How excited are you for the home series? #INDvNZ https://t.co/wGCe0gBbL2

Sunil Gavaskar welcomed the decision to have Rohit Sharma at the helm of T20 cricket. Speaking to India Today, the 72-year-old said:

“Rohit Sharma is absolutely ready to carry the baton forward. It is a new beginning for Indian T20 cricket under the leadership of Rohit."

Sunil Gavaskar also pointed out that leading a national team is a different ball game altogether and that the 5 IPL trophies will have very limited weightage on Sharma's performances. He said:

“Generally, a captain is only as good as his team. I know Rohit has won five IPL trophies under his captaincy but leading a national team is completely different to leading your state team or franchise."

Gavaskar added:

“Just like a good first-class cricketer, he doesn’t necessarily turn out to be a great international cricketer. It goes to the captains also, no matter how many titles you have won for your state team or franchise, it doesn’t guarantee success at the international level."

Rohit Sharma's first assignment as a full-time T20I skipper will be against New Zealand in a three-match series, starting November 17. The Kiwis are also scheduled to play two Tests.

"KL Rahul has been marked as a future leader" - Sunil Gavaskar

The stylish batsman from Karnataka, KL Rahul, has been named as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the series against the Black Caps. Sunil Gavaskar believes Rahul playing in all three formats is one of the prime reasons behind his promotion. He said:

“KL Rahul has been marked as a future leader by the selectors. He has been the captain of Punjab Kings in the IPL and, above all, he plays in all 3 formats for India. I think Rahul playing in all three formats is the reason why he has been elevated to the role of vice-captain."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The three T20Is between India and New Zealand will commence on November 17 (Jaipur) followed by games in Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar