Rohit Sharma acknowledges fans while stuck in Mumbai traffic ahead of 2025-26 season [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 23, 2025 12:36 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India's batting star Rohit Sharma acknowledged a fan even as he appeared frustrated while stuck in traffic in Mumbai, sitting in his car. In a video that appeared on the social media platform X, the veteran Indian cricketer gave a thumbs-up to the fan, who reciprocated with the same gesture.

Despite not having played a competitive match since Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025, the 38-year-old has consistently made headlines for various reasons. Most recently, he spent his holidays in London with his family and made an appearance at The Oval for the fifth Test between England and India.

Watch the video below:

The stylish right-handed batter surprised everyone by retiring from Test cricket before the five-match series against England. The Nagpur-born cricketer had also retired from T20I cricket last year after leading the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup victory in the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma hasn't played for Team India since 2025 Champions Trophy final

Rohit Sharma after 2025 Champions Trophy final. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Indian ODI captain has not played for the national team since the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. The victory marked India's second Champions Trophy title and the star cricketer's second white-ball championship as captain.

The star opener's next appearance for the national team is expected to be during the Australia tour in October 2025, where India is scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is. However, the veteran might also play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year to prepare for the Australia series.

During a shoot for the UP T20 League, BCCI Vice-President broke his silence on the Rohit and Virat Kohli retirement rumors by saying the following, as quoted by Firstpost:

"When did they retire? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli both will still play ODIs, so if they are still playing, then why talk about farewell now? Why are you people worrying already? Our policy is very clear – BCCI never tells any player to retire. He has to take his own decision. He himself has to take this call."

Team India's next commitment will be the Asia Cup, beginning on September 9.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
