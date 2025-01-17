Rohit Sharma bats in open nets with Tilak Varma looking on ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 series [Watch]

Rohit Sharma is prepping up for the upcoming home ODI series against England. The opener is not a part of the squad for the T20I series as Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side.

Ahead of the one-day series, Rohit Sharma was seen sweating in out in open nets. He posted a video on his official Instagram handle of himself batting while another Indian player, Tilak Varma, was looking on from behind.

In the video, Rohit can be seen playing a variety of shots through covers, playing the cut shot, the pull shot, and some drives. He was also seen taking the aerial route and playing some big shots.

Trending

Throughout the video, the batter was seen making good use of his feet, stepping out and using the depth of the crease as well. He can be seen middling the ball quite often, which comes as a positive sign.

Below is the video posted by Rohit on his Instagram as he prepares for the upcoming ODI series against England -

Rohit Sharma will be desperate to come back in the ODI series against England

Rohit Sharma has not been successful with the bat in recent times. He failed to perform in the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series against Australia.

The right-hander scored just 31 runs from three Tests and dropped himself from the final game in Sydney due to his poor form. While the series against England is in a different format altogether, Rohit will still be keen to regain his touch and get some runs under his belt.

India is set to host England in a three-match ODI series at home which begins on Thursday, February 6, with the first match to be played in Nagpur. Importantly, this series will also serve as a preparation ground for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

It will be crucial for India that Rohit regains his touch and is in a positive mindspace heading into the all-important ICC event. He will be expected to lead from the front both with the bat and as captain of the side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news