  • Rohit Sharma bows down to congratulate Shubman Gill after his match-winning century in IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Rohit Sharma bows down to congratulate Shubman Gill after his match-winning century in IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Feb 21, 2025 13:35 IST
Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma after Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Team India captain Rohit Sharma bowed down to congratulate his opening partner, Shubman Gill, after his match-winning century in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh on Thursday (February 20). Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosted the clash.

Bangladesh batted first in the contest and got all out for 228 runs in 49.4 overs. Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68) performed decently and helped their side reach a respectable total following a collapse in the powerplay when they lost five wickets with just 35 runs on the board.

Shubman Gill then anchored the chase for India with a sensible knock of 101 (129), curbing his natural instincts to take his side home in a two-paced pitch. Senior batters KL Rahul (41*) and Rohit Sharma (41) supported him with valuable contributions with the bat.

After the conclusion of the match, Rohit Sharma applauded Gill's mature innings by bowing when the youngster approached him while walking to the pavilion. A fan gave a glimpse of the moment by sharing a video on X (formerly known as Twitter).

You can watch the video below:

"Good to see he batted till the end"- Rohit Sharma on Shubman Gill after winning IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the victory and said:

"There is a lot of experience in the dressing room to handle the pressure with composure and KL and Gill showed exactly that. We knew there wouldn't be much grass on the pitch and it would be a bit slower. That is how it exactly played. With the bat as well, we were a bit under pressure but when you play against a quality side, you expect this. Gill has the class, good to see he batted till the end."
On dropping a catch when Axar Patel was on a hattrick, Sharma continued:

"Might take him for dinner tomorrow, it was an easy catch should have taken it. These things happen, and the way these guys bowled as well was great. They were 39/5 before Towhid and Jaker put on a partnership. Credit to them."

Rohit Sharma will be back in action on Sunday (February 23) when India takes on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
