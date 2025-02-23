Rohit Sharma breaks Indian legend's record during 20-run knock in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma broke the record to become the fastest opening batter to reach 9000 ODI runs during his 20-run knock in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy game between India and Pakistan on Sunday, February 23. Rohit surpassed former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar to claim this record.

Ad

Sachin Tendulkar previously held the record, having scored 9000 ODI runs as an opener in 197 innings. Rohit Sharma has taken only 181 innings to reach the landmark.

Moreover, Rohit is now also only the sixth opener in the ODI format to cross 9000 runs. He joins some big names in the club including Sachin Tendulkar (15310), Sanath Jayasuriya (12740), Chris Gayle (10179), Adam Gilchrist (9200), and Sourav Ganguly (9146).

Ganguly took 231 innings and is third on the list, while Gayle (246 innings), and Gilchrist (253 innings) follow at number four and five, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In India's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma also crossed 11,000 ODI runs and became the second-fastest batter to do so after Virat Kohli, taking 261 innings to reach the landmark.

Rohit Sharma fails to score big against Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy clash

While Indian skipper Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar's record, it was the only highlight of his innings against Pakistan in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash. Opening the batting, he failed to score big in the run-chase.

Ad

The right-hander got off to a solid start and looked in sublime touch but could not convert in into a big score. He was dismissed for just 20 runs off 15 deliveries, smashing 3 fours and a six at a strike-rate 133.33, taking the attack to the Pakistan bowlers.

Earlier, India put up a magnificent display with the ball after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They bowled their opponents out for just 241 runs in 49.4 overs as Kuldeep Yadav (3) and Hardik Pandya (2) were among the wickets for the Men In Blue.

India have started the chase well despite Rohit's early dismissal, putting up 64 runs for the loss of a wicket in the first 10 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback