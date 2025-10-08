Rohit Sharma buys Tesla car with special number plate ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 08, 2025 14:08 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma will be seen in action during AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India star Rohit Sharma brought home a Tesla Model Y car ahead of the three-match away ODI series against Australia. The ace batter chose a special number plate for his swanky new electric vehicle.

Ad

A video surfaced on social media in which Sharma can be seen driving a Tesla car, with the number plate MH01FB3015. Notably, the number has a connection to the former India captain's children.

The number is based on the birthdates of Sharma's children Samaira (December 30, 2018) and Ahaan (November 15, 2024). You can watch the clip below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to carwale.com, the on-road price for the Tesla Model Y in Mumbai starts at ₹63.08 lakh, with the long-range version costing ₹71.71 lakh. Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma purchased an Orange-colored Lamborghini Urus SE, which also has 3015 on the number plate.

Meanwhile, some of the other cars in Sharma's garage include a Land Rover Range Rover LWB HSE and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The registration number for the Range Rover SUV reads 0264, his highest individual score in ODIs.

Ad

Sharma broke the world record for the highest individual score in the format with an astonishing 264-run knock against Sri Lanka in 2014. The S-Class, on the other hand, has the number 2130, a combination of the birthdates of his wife Ritika Sajdeh (December 21, 1987) and daughter Samaira.

Rohit Sharma loses India's ODI captaincy ahead of Australia tour

Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain ahead of the upcoming Australia tour. Sharma is currently active in just one international format, having retired from T20Is and Tests.

Ad

The 38-year-old's most recent appearance in international cricket came during the 2025 Champions Trophy in March of this year. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue won the tournament unbeaten, ending a 12-year ICC ODI title drought.

Overall, he has 42 wins to his name from 56 matches as India's ODI skipper. Despite losing the captaincy, he was still named in the squad for the Australia series.

The three-match ODI series kicks off in Perth on October 19. The second and third matches will be played in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25), respectively.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications