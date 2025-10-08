Rohit Sharma buys Tesla car with special number plate ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Team India star Rohit Sharma brought home a Tesla Model Y car ahead of the three-match away ODI series against Australia. The ace batter chose a special number plate for his swanky new electric vehicle. A video surfaced on social media in which Sharma can be seen driving a Tesla car, with the number plate MH01FB3015. Notably, the number has a connection to the former India captain's children. The number is based on the birthdates of Sharma's children Samaira (December 30, 2018) and Ahaan (November 15, 2024). You can watch the clip below:According to carwale.com, the on-road price for the Tesla Model Y in Mumbai starts at ₹63.08 lakh, with the long-range version costing ₹71.71 lakh. Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma purchased an Orange-colored Lamborghini Urus SE, which also has 3015 on the number plate. Meanwhile, some of the other cars in Sharma's garage include a Land Rover Range Rover LWB HSE and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The registration number for the Range Rover SUV reads 0264, his highest individual score in ODIs.Sharma broke the world record for the highest individual score in the format with an astonishing 264-run knock against Sri Lanka in 2014. The S-Class, on the other hand, has the number 2130, a combination of the birthdates of his wife Ritika Sajdeh (December 21, 1987) and daughter Samaira. Rohit Sharma loses India's ODI captaincy ahead of Australia tour Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain ahead of the upcoming Australia tour. Sharma is currently active in just one international format, having retired from T20Is and Tests. The 38-year-old's most recent appearance in international cricket came during the 2025 Champions Trophy in March of this year. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue won the tournament unbeaten, ending a 12-year ICC ODI title drought. Overall, he has 42 wins to his name from 56 matches as India's ODI skipper. Despite losing the captaincy, he was still named in the squad for the Australia series. The three-match ODI series kicks off in Perth on October 19. The second and third matches will be played in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25), respectively.