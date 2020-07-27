'Rohit Sharma can have an impact similar to Virender Sehwag in Test cricket' - Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Rohit Sharma can produce impactful performances similar to Virender Sehwag in Test cricket. He added that the Mumbai opener's recent hunger for big runs will stand him in good stead.

Irfan Pathan and Gautam Gambhir put forward their thoughts on the impact Rohit Sharma can create as a Test opener in the recent edition of the Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

On being asked if Rohit Sharma's experience as an opener in white-ball cricket would give him more clarity in his role at the top of the order in Test cricket, Irfan Pathan responded that the difference was quite evident since the time Hitman had started facing the new ball in the longer version of the game.

"We have seen that recently when he started playing as an opener in Test cricket. The whole career of Rohit Sharma in Test cricket looks different now. Because when he was a middle-order batsman in Test cricket, he was not performing to the extent we expect out of him."

Pathan was further asked if Rohit Sharma could come close to Virender Sehwag's impact in Test match cricket.

The former left-arm swing bowler responded that while Rohit Sharma might be able to produce the similar magic like Sehwag, it would be a question of how long he could do it considering he is already 33 years of age.

"There will be always a question on longevity because Sehwag has played 100 Test matches. Rohit Sharma is a champion in ODI cricket, he will be in my top 3 openers of ODI history. If we talk of Test matches, he will be a little behind because he may not be able to play that many matches"

"We also got to see the double-century in Test cricket that we had already seen in ODIs when he came as an opener. The more matches he will play in the coming years, subject to his keeping fit, he can have a similar impact like Virender Sehwag."

Irfan Pathan added that Rohit Sharma's desire to score the big runs would stand him in good stead in the longer version of the game as well.

"Last two years we have seen a different kind of Rohit Sharma, the guy who wants to score hundred after hundred. That will help him to do really well in Test cricket for the next few years."

Gautam Gambhir on the comparison between Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag

Gautam Gambhir mentioned that while Rohit Sharma is probably one of the best-ever white-ball cricketers, he still has a long way to go in Test cricket to be compared to Virender Sehwag.

"He is a fabulous white-ball cricketer, probably a better record that any one of us including Virender Sehwag. But Test cricket is a completely different ball game."

The former Indian opener added that Rohit Sharma has shown glimpses of his prowess in the few Test matches he has opened for India so far, and that we can only hope that he becomes as successful as Sehwag.

"Yes, I could see the brilliance of it but lets see where his cricket goes because Virender Sehwag has got two triple-hundreds. So, I hope Rohit Sharma can be as successful as Virender Sehwag in Test cricket."

Rohit Sharma has scored 2141 runs in the 32 Test matches he has played for India, at an average of 46.54. But it was his stellar performance as an opener in the last home season, smashing 556 runs in 5 Test matches at an outstanding average of 92.66, that has ignited hopes of him replicating his white-ball success in the longer version of the game.