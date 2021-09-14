"Rohit Sharma can step in" - Madan Lal backs split captaincy theory for Team India

Former India cricketer Madan Lal has backed the split captaincy theory for the national team. He believes that having Rohit Sharma is a luxury and the Mumbai Indians skipper can step in and lead Team India whenever required.

On Monday, reporters claimed that Virat Kohli might step down as white-ball captain to make way for Rohit Sharma after the T20 World Cup. While BCCI officials have quashed all such rumours, Madan Lal strongly feels Rohit Sharma has a lot to offer as captain in the limited-overs.

Multiple media reports suggest #ViratKohli to step down as Captain of #India 's ODI and T20 Teams after #T20WorldCup #RohitSharma will be the new Captain for ODI and T20 Teams..#Kohli will continue as the Captain for the test team.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 13, 2021

Speaking to IANS, the World Cup winner said:

"I guess this could be a nice option. We are in a very good position right now. We are lucky that we have Rohit Sharma in the team and whenever Virat Kohli feels that he wants to concentrate on one or two formats then Rohit can step in, and he has a lot of experience."

Rohit Sharma had earlier led India a couple of times in the absence of Virat Kohli. He enjoys a stellar record as the Men in Blues won the Nidahas Trophy and the Asia Cup in 2018.

"Split captaincy plan could benefit India" - Madan Lal on Rohit Sharma rumours

Madan Lal also believes the split captaincy theory, the speculation of which has been going around for quite some time, can benefit India in the long run.

"So, in a way, I feel it will benefit India. I read that Virat is likely to step down from captaincy (of ODI and T20) as he wants to concentrate on his batting, which is a good idea I guess. I don't know whether it is a rumour or what… but the split captaincy plan could benefit India in a big way. It all depends on what Virat is thinking right now. India as a team is doing a great job, we have seen that in England (Test series) recently. So, let's see what happens," Madan Lal added.

BCCI treasurer, Arun Dhumal has rubbished all the reports that are saying that Virat Kohli will be stepping down as the skipper of the Indian limited overs team.#viratkohli #rohitsharma #india #teamindia pic.twitter.com/lDI1DnuRhL — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 13, 2021

However, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhuman has rubbished all such claims, saying that the apex body has not discussed anything about the split captaincy theory.

