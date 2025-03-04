Rohit Sharma celebrates in joy after Varun Chakaravarthy dismisses Travis Head for 39 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Mar 04, 2025 16:00 IST
India v Australia: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Team India celebrating Travis Head's wicket. [Getty Images]

India captain Rohit Sharma was delighted after Varun Chkaravarthy dismissed Australian opener Travis Head in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final clash in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The mystery spinner removed Head in his first over in the contest, thanks to a well-judged catch by Shubman Gill at long-off.

Ad

The dismissal came in the ninth over of Australia’s innings. Varun came around the wicket to Head, who went for a lofted shot but failed to connect it properly. The ball hit the lower portion of the bat before Gill covered several yards to complete the catch. The players, fans, and the skipper at large were delighted with the key dismissal.

The southpaw walked back for 39 runs off 33 balls, a knock laced with two maximums and five boundaries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Notably, Travis Head played a vital role when the Aussies beat India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final and the ODI World Cup final during the same year.

Rohit Sharma was India's captain on both occasions. With the key breakthrough, the Men in Blue breathed a sigh of relief.

Rohit Sharma and company remove both Australian openers inside first powerplay of 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy ensured India removed Australian openers Cooper Connolly and Travis Head inside the first powerplay of the Champions Trophy semi-final. Besides Head, Shami removed Connolly caught behind for a nine-ball duck.

Ad

At the time of writing, the Aussies were 80/2 after 15.4 overs, with skipper Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease.

The two teams are playing against each other for the first time in the Champions Trophy since 2009, which didn’t yield a result. The two teams officially locked horns in the tournament in 2006, when Australia beat India by six wickets.

Rohit Sharma and company are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Aussies beat England in their opening game before rain played spoilsport in their last two group-stage fixtures against South Africa and Afghanistan.

Ad

The winner of the first semi-final will play South Africa or New Zealand in the final on March 9, subject to the second semi-final result.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Champions Trophy India Schedule, India Squad ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy Schedule

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी