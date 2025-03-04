Rohit Sharma celebrates in joy after Varun Chakaravarthy dismisses Travis Head for 39 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal [Watch]

India captain Rohit Sharma was delighted after Varun Chkaravarthy dismissed Australian opener Travis Head in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final clash in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The mystery spinner removed Head in his first over in the contest, thanks to a well-judged catch by Shubman Gill at long-off.

The dismissal came in the ninth over of Australia’s innings. Varun came around the wicket to Head, who went for a lofted shot but failed to connect it properly. The ball hit the lower portion of the bat before Gill covered several yards to complete the catch. The players, fans, and the skipper at large were delighted with the key dismissal.

The southpaw walked back for 39 runs off 33 balls, a knock laced with two maximums and five boundaries.

Watch the video below:

Notably, Travis Head played a vital role when the Aussies beat India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final and the ODI World Cup final during the same year.

Rohit Sharma was India's captain on both occasions. With the key breakthrough, the Men in Blue breathed a sigh of relief.

Rohit Sharma and company remove both Australian openers inside first powerplay of 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy ensured India removed Australian openers Cooper Connolly and Travis Head inside the first powerplay of the Champions Trophy semi-final. Besides Head, Shami removed Connolly caught behind for a nine-ball duck.

At the time of writing, the Aussies were 80/2 after 15.4 overs, with skipper Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease.

The two teams are playing against each other for the first time in the Champions Trophy since 2009, which didn’t yield a result. The two teams officially locked horns in the tournament in 2006, when Australia beat India by six wickets.

Rohit Sharma and company are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Aussies beat England in their opening game before rain played spoilsport in their last two group-stage fixtures against South Africa and Afghanistan.

The winner of the first semi-final will play South Africa or New Zealand in the final on March 9, subject to the second semi-final result.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

