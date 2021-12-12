"1 ball 6 required and guess what" - Rohit Sharma celebrates Max Verstappen's surreal F1 Championship win with cricketing analogy

Indian cricket limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma joined millions in celebrating Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen's dramatic maiden championship win on Sunday.

Using a cricketing analogy, the batter said Verstappen's final lap clutch in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was equal to hitting a match-winning final-ball six.

The closest F1 season in decades saw Red Bull's Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton start the final race on equal points. Battling for his record eighth championship, Hamilton put in a mega drive, almost cruising throughout.

But crashes for two of the 19 drivers and the ensuing Safety Car deployments went in Verstappen's favor, allowing him to take the lead moments before the finish line.

Taking to Twitter soon after the checkered flag went out, Rohit Sharma described it as an "unbelievable win" for the 24-year-old Dutchman. He wrote:

"1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship"

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar too reacted to the race with a tweet, congratulating Verstappen and sympathizing with Hamilton.

Here's his comment:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt What a race!



Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more.



However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he’s had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would’ve been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season. What a race!Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more.However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he’s had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would’ve been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season. https://t.co/pYPLoin4gO

This was Red Bull Racing's first title win since 2013. Mercedes had dominated the last seven seasons, with Hamilton winning six of them.

During the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner had said his team required a 'miracle' to win.

And when that happened - via some controversial decisions discussed in detail here - he and his team were left in tears. Meanwhile, the Silver Arrows' camp understandably rued their rotten luck.

Rohit Sharma to return to action in two weeks

The F1 season is now over and Rohit Sharma enjoyed at least what many will term as the most exciting finale ever.

The opener is also relishing a much-needed break from international cricket as he prepares for India's upcoming tour of South Africa. This will be Rohit Sharma's first since being named ODI captain.

He will fly with the team tomorrow, i.e December 13, before checking in for a three-day quarantine. The 34-year-old will be seen in action on Boxing Day, December 26, opening the batting at Centurion's SuperSport Park.

